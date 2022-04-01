Missouri River rainbow trout estimates near Craig hit 2nd highest level

The year 2021 had the second-highest estimate on record for rainbow trout along the Craig section of the Missouri River, a state fish biologist said.

That stretch of the river, which runs from Wolf Creek Bridge to Craig, saw an estimated 6,611 rainbow trout 10 inches or longer per mile, Jason Mullen of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks told people Wednesday at a meeting of Pat Barnes Missouri River Trout Unlimited held at Montana Wild in Helena. That more than doubles surveys from the past two years -- in 2019 FWP saw an estimated 2,860 rainbows per mile in the section. The long-term average for the stretch is about 3,400 rainbows and 570 browns.

The highest estimate was 7,068 rainbow trout 10 inches and greater in 2012.

The count of brown trout along that same stretch was 362 per mile, which Mullen said was a little below the long-term average but still within the realm of what he has seen in past. In 2019 the survey found 390 brown trout per mile over 10 inches in length.

He said 2020 saw a huge number of small fish and 2021 saw more medium-sized fish, more than is usually seen.

For the Cascade section of the river, they counted 1,694 rainbow trout 10 inches or longer per mile and 320 brown trout. In 2019 those numbers were 1,100 and 238 respectively.

Mullen said they were seeing fat, healthy fish, and did not see many skinny baby fish.

He also said the FWP was starting to get a lot more reports of northern pike in the river.

Mullen said they looked into it.

“We caught only one, but they are not in there in great numbers, we think,” he said.

Mullen said the pike are moving throughout the river in the early spring and looking for a place to spawn. He said they received reports of catching them downstream in Cascade, but are not getting consistent reports throughout the river.

Mullen, who has been in his position since 2014, also discussed flows, water temperatures and angler use for those sections of the Missouri River. He said those sites have been monitored since 1982.

He said river flow was measured in 2021 at 4,000 cubic feet per second. He said they like to see a minimum flow of 4,100, which he said maintains side channels and keeps them wetted.

Mullen said there was a peak of 5,000 cfs in February, which was related to NorthWestern Energy generating more hydropower.

Mullen said Montana went into summer with 3,000 cfs, which is where it is at today and where it is expected to maintain throughout the year.

“We are still in drought conditions,” he said.

He said the most probable scenario was not filling Canyon Ferry and it would remain 4 feet less than full.

“It’s looking like pretty poor water conditions for this year as well,” he said.

Mullen said current conditions indicate 2022 may be similar in terms of low flows and high water temperatures unless there is some significant spring precipitation.

Mullen said the river temperatures were seeing a daily maximum of 73 degrees a few days.

He said water temperatures beyond Craig were beyond 73 degrees, which is warm. He said they implemented hoot owl conditions, which limited hours of fishing through Aug. 17, because of moderate temps. He said 2000 was the last time such restrictions were implemented.

He said the Missouri River ranked second in the state in 2019 in terms of angler days, which is a count of one person fishing for any part of a day, at 154,6289. Madison River, which had 172,944, was first.

Angler days, which are counted every other year, have been higher in past counts. It was 170,736 in 2017 and 183,479 in 2015.

He said the river generates $60,179,182 for the state’s economy.

“It is a huge economic driver,” he said.

Montana State News Bureau Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Kuglin contributed to this story.

