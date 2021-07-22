Missouri River fishing businesses say they will weather hoot-owl storm

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That is our hope,” he said.

He said the fishing slows down around 1 p.m. anyway.

“In a guide sense, it is not a big impact. We can still get a full day in,” Strainer said, later adding “We have been fairly hoot owl naturally.”

Chris Strainer said he expects a small decline in business, but knows some people like to fish in the evening for the caddis hatch. He said it was fortunate the state enacted the hoot-owl restrictions at 2 p.m., rather than earlier in the day.

Trevor Madden of Madden's Missouri River Fly Fishing Guides said it was “probably a good idea.”

“Frankly there is so much traffic on the river,” he said, adding “there are now too many guide boats on the river and that can ruin the experience.”

Madden said it was a good idea to protect the fish and that most fishing guides are out from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyway.

“There’s not a bunch of people fishing in dreadful heat,” he said.

He said he is getting calls from people who plan to fish, asking if they should be concerned.

“I know the fishing is good in my boat,” he said.