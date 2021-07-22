Missouri River fishing businesses say they will weather hoot-owl storm

Operators of two fly-fishing businesses in Craig said the recent hoot-owl restrictions placed on 35 miles of the Missouri River between Holter Dam and Cascade shouldn’t impact their business too severely, and said it is good the state is taking action.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks on Tuesday implemented the restrictions in which fishing is not allowed from 2 p.m. to midnight in an effort to keep anglers from stressing fish struggling with oxygen levels and warm water.
FWP said the flow below Holter Dam is near the 10th percentile for the daily average on record. It also said temperatures recorded throughout the section have exceeded 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
“Although flow and temperature are not exceeding established criteria for restrictions, continued forecast high temperatures coupled with high angling pressure could lead to excessive fish mortality, leading FWP to implement the restrictions,” the agency stated in a news release.
These restrictions will remain in place until streamflow and water temperature conditions improve or until Sept. 15, the FWP said.
Adam Strainer, a fisheries biologist with the FWP, said a lot of people seemed to be self-administering their own hoot-owl closure on the “hallowed” rivers of Montana.
“All of the information I have received from the public is that we put something into place sooner than later," he said.
The Washington Post in 1995 gave Craig the distinction of Trout Capital of the World, according to a 2001 article in the Helena Independent Record. A 2020 article noted the Missouri River is one of the most fished water bodies in the state and second only to the Madison in terms of angler days and rivers. It noted a 2019 FWP fish survey found a dip in both trout species in stretches in Cascade and Craig, but still more than 3,200 fish per river mile, making it one of the most densely trout populated waters in the state.
Adam Strainer said FWP monitors temperatures along five river locations. He said there is some speculation that the smoke from forest fires may be beneficial to water temperatures, as it may be helping to keep direct sunlight from hitting the water.
Jason Rhoten, a fisheries manager with FWP, said he did not expect the restrictions to be lifted before fall, adding that even with rainstorms he did not expect much change in river temperatures. He said the intent was to minimize time for fishing in waters with higher temperatures.
"We're just being protectors of our resources," he said, noting the drought in the state and the high temperatures.
Chris Strainer, a relative of Adam Strainer, is the owner of CrossCurrents Fly Shop in Craig. He said he believed the restrictions would likely have a minor impact.
“That is our hope,” he said.
He said the fishing slows down around 1 p.m. anyway.
“In a guide sense, it is not a big impact. We can still get a full day in,” Strainer said, later adding “We have been fairly hoot owl naturally.”
Chris Strainer said he expects a small decline in business, but knows some people like to fish in the evening for the caddis hatch. He said it was fortunate the state enacted the hoot-owl restrictions at 2 p.m., rather than earlier in the day.
Trevor Madden of Madden's Missouri River Fly Fishing Guides said it was “probably a good idea.”
“Frankly there is so much traffic on the river,” he said, adding “there are now too many guide boats on the river and that can ruin the experience.”
Madden said it was a good idea to protect the fish and that most fishing guides are out from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyway.
“There’s not a bunch of people fishing in dreadful heat,” he said.
He said he is getting calls from people who plan to fish, asking if they should be concerned.
“I know the fishing is good in my boat,” he said.
Chris Strainer said he could not recall a hoot-owl restriction on that stretch of the river in his 25 years of business, but “we hear people all the time say ‘Yea, they did it.’”
State officials said they were still trying to determine if it was the first time such restrictions had been put in place in that section of river.
The term comes from logging operations in the early 1900s in which loggers, who used equipment that would make sparks, would work early hours and stop operations in the afternoon to avoid working in the driest and hottest parts of the day, according to state officials. They would encounter owls that were also active in the morning, and the owl calls, hooting, led to reference to the morning work window as the “Hoot Owl.”
Chris Strainer said one frustration was that the state did not give more notice about the hoot-owl restrictions, added he had less than 24 hours.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.