Missouri River Brewing coming soon to East Helena

The brew room also has what Hansing referred to as a "pilot system." The system allows for small-batch capacity brewing so the crew can experiment with flavors or different styles of beer without the potential for great waste if it doesn't turn out how they want.

Hansing said of course if something small-batch becomes extremely popular, it can be moved to large-scale brewing. His goal with the pilot system is to be able to brew not only seasonal beers, but different kinds of beer that have some historical significance.

Growing and experimenting is important for the crew of Missouri River Brewing. They all share an appreciation for a variety of different beer types and want flexibility in what they can brew.

At launch, the crew plans to have four or five choices of IPA, a stout, lager, pale ale, scotch ale, seltzer, amber, a mimosa IPA and a Baltic porter on the nitro tap.

The interior aesthetics of the tasting room is something the owners put a lot of care into as well. With the help of Don Reich at Old Garage Works, they've designed the room with an aged steampunk/industrial aesthetic. Hutchinson said Reich's work is really what fuels the look of the brewery.