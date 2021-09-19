Missoula transplant brings bicycle repair to Helena driveways

Helenans now have access to a mobile bicycle repair service with an Olympic pedigree to boot.

After Dave Hartman's wife took a new job in her hometown of Helena two years ago, the couple made the move from Missoula.

Hartman left the business he started with a friend. The two ran Hellgate Cyclery in Missoula for about nine years. He started Sweetgrass Cyclery in Helena back in March.

"I can't say enough about how well it worked, but it was time to move on," Hartman said of Hellgate Cyclery.

In the six months of running Sweetgrass Cyclery, Hartman said he has come to realize just how great Helena turned out to be.

"We have some of the best riding in the state, considering proximity and quality of ride," Hartman said. "Helena is already on the map as a cycling destination. We get cycling tourists all year."

The global health pandemic sent millions out into public lands, and many choose to outrun the stresses of this new life on two wheels.