Missoula transplant brings bicycle repair to Helena driveways

Helenans now have access to a mobile bicycle repair service with an Olympic pedigree to boot.
After Dave Hartman's wife took a new job in her hometown of Helena two years ago, the couple made the move from Missoula.
Hartman left the business he started with a friend. The two ran Hellgate Cyclery in Missoula for about nine years. He started Sweetgrass Cyclery in Helena back in March.
"I can't say enough about how well it worked, but it was time to move on," Hartman said of Hellgate Cyclery.
In the six months of running Sweetgrass Cyclery, Hartman said he has come to realize just how great Helena turned out to be.
"We have some of the best riding in the state, considering proximity and quality of ride," Hartman said. "Helena is already on the map as a cycling destination. We get cycling tourists all year."
The global health pandemic sent millions out into public lands, and many choose to outrun the stresses of this new life on two wheels.
"There has been ultra sky-high demand during COVID," he said, adding that the demand and fragile links in the supply chain has made it difficult securing parts. "Some of those people who bought bicycles may end up selling them, but I think most will stick around."
Hartman purchased and outfitted a cargo van with everything a bicycle mechanic needs. His wife helped him set up a website to take reservations.
Anyone from competition-level trail riders to grocery-getting grannies can schedule a time and place for Hartman to make everything from minor repairs to full-fledged tune-ups.
"Some people don't even see me. Most of the communication is done online," he said.
One recent customer had eight bicycles that needed tune-ups. Hartman arrived at the customer's house in the morning. The customer went to work, and by the time he returned, Hartman was gone.
Hartman charges by the hour, but said generally, tune-ups start at about $45.
He said the mobile model has proven exceedingly convenient for both him and his customers.
Hartman intended to open a brick-and-mortar repair shop, but the real estate market proved prohibitive.
"It's a totally different model than I expected to create, but there's a lot about it I'd like to keep going," he said, adding that he intends to eventually move toward more of a hybrid business with warehouse space for storage.
The lifelong bicycle mechanic may not be available for the next month or so. Hartman was invited to work as the head mechanic for USA Cycling Team's Olympic Academy. He is heading to the East Coast at various times this fall for various races.