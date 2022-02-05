Missing teen from Wolf Creek area believed to be heading to Minnesota

A 17-year-old boy from the Wolf Creek area has been reported missing and is believed to be trying to get to Minnesota, officials with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Nicholas Erickson was reported as missing from the area of North Lyons Creek Road, outside of Wolf Creek, authorities said.

He is white and last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket, dark sweatpants and white shoes, authorities said. He has medium length brown hair and blue eyes. He is around 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Nicholas left the home he was staying at between midnight and 10 a.m. He left on foot and is likely trying to make his way to Minnesota, authorities said.

People with information should call 406-447-8235.

