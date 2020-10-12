 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing Lewis & Clark Co. teen found safe
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

Missing Lewis & Clark Co. teen found safe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missing teen

UPDATE

Suzy Vaughn has been found and is safe, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said Monday evening. 

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing juvenile.

Suzy Vaughn, 13, did not come home after school on Friday, Oct. 9, and did not come home on the weekend. She also did not come to school on Monday.

Vaughn has black hair with brown highlights and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact county dispatch at 406-447-8235. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 406-443-2000 or online at helenacrimestoppers.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
24
4

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News