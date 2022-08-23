Missing Helena man died from self-inflicted injury

A missing endangered person advisory for a 23-year-old Helena man was canceled Tuesday after his body was found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

According an advisory issued Monday, Tristen Black had not been contacted since Aug. 11, and his vehicle was later found and towed from MacDonald Pass.

His body was found about 100 yards from Highway 12 Monday evening, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said. No foul play is suspected.

“Our condolences to the family,” Dutton said.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.