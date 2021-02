A missing endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Ceddrick James “C.J.” Flanagan of Helena has been canceled.

Authorities said he has been located and is safe.

Flanagan is described as a 5-foot-2, 106-pound Black male with green eyes and brown hair.

He left his home on foot at 11 p.m. Sunday wearing a red Nike sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, and authorities were concerned for his safety because he was not dressed for the weather conditions.

Love 0 Funny 5 Wow 0 Sad 26 Angry 0