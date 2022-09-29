Miss Last Chance Princess to pass the torch at Helena pow wow

If you go What: 23rd annual Last Chance Community Pow Wow When: Grand Entry at 6 p.m. Friday. Saturday sessions are at noon and 6 p.m. Final Grand Entry at noon Sunday. Where: Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, 98 W. Custer Ave. in Helena Cost: Free and open to the public More info: Call 406-439-5631, email lccpw@hotmail.com or visit lastchancepowwow.com

After her performance in the teen dancing circle at last year's Last Chance Community Pow Wow, the announcer told Lily Orr that the outgoing Miss Last Chance Princess wanted to dance with her.

“I was like, ‘OK well I need my shawl,’" she said.

Lily ran to her mother and put on her shawl. At that point, the announcer said the outgoing princess had selected her as the Miss Last Chance Princess for 2021-22.

"It all happened so fast," said Francisca Orr, Lily’s mother. "So then when I realized what was happening, then of course I was excited and lots of emotions, and I was super proud of her. I could just see her face, she was super happy."

On Saturday night, Lily will pick the new Miss Last Chance Princess for 2022-23 during the dancing events at this year's Last Chance Community Pow Wow at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Lily is a member of the Salish Pend d'Oreille tribes of the Flathead Reservation. She is currently a junior at East Helena High School.

Francisca listed three categories of dance at the pow wow: jingle, fancy shawl and traditional.

Lily started dancing fancy shawl when she was 9 years old. When she was around 14, Lily switched to dancing traditional and has done so for the past two years.

Lily’s father, Bradley Orr, danced traditional when he was younger and has been very supportive of her following in his footsteps.

“There’s about four girls who do traditional in the Last Chance Pow Wow, but when you go to bigger pow wows, there’s so many girls who do traditional.”

Out of these three categories of dance, a princess is picked for the teen, junior and little miss groups. There are also adult categories as well, and Lily has an aunt who dances as well.

Lily listed some of the criteria for picking a princess.

“You’re looking for people who are respectful, respect their elders, themselves, their circle, and their regalia, and who are very kind and good people … who are at categories on time,” said Lily.

Francisca makes Lily’s regalia, which is deep red complimented by purple with feathers and detailed beadwork.

“My mom (has been one of the biggest influences) in my life," said Lily. "She works really hard to make my regalia. She’s been super supportive, and my dad has been super supportive too.”

“With her role as royalty she can go to any pow wow around the world and register as royalty, so then she would go in with the head staff, the flags and the royalty. She would go in before all the categories,” said Francisca.

The Last Chance Community Pow Wow is not the only pow wow the Orr family attends.

“We usually try to go to (the Arlee) Pow Wow every year because that’s where (Bradley’s) family is from. So he still has a lot of family that lives there. His mom, (Lily’s) grandma, is from there," said Francisca. "It’s kind of our favorite one to be at because that’s where everything happened. That’s where everything came from.”

Lily also plays softball, hikes and loves the outdoors, enjoys spending time with her family and is a student athletic trainer, which is a career avenue she is considering.

“She is very independent, sometimes more than I’d like her to be, but I’m glad that she is,” said Francisca. “She just wants to be a good example even for her friends. She just wants to be a good person. She has really good qualities, cares and loves people and is just an all around good-hearted person.”

Lily’s weekend will be quite busy at the upcoming Last Chance Community Pow Wow that runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. She’ll start early Friday morning when she dresses in full regalia and puts on a demonstration for little kids from the public schools.

“(I’m proud) of becoming Miss Last Chance Princess because I never thought I would become one,” said Lily.

“It’s an honorable position for her to be in to be able to represent the pow wow, the people, the community,” said Francisca. “It’s been a long haul, but we’ve gotten there, and being able to give back to the community and be there for the people.”