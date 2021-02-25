Misconduct complaint filed against two Helena attorneys

McKeon and Doud practice law as McKeon Doud, P.C., in either Helena or Kalispell and specialize in personal injury, medical malpractice and workers’ compensation cases, the charging documents state.

From Jan. 1, 2016 to March 31, 2020, the firm consistently transferred funds from its trust accounts at First Interstate and Glacier banks, Bucy said. Doud was the sole signator and McKeon could make electronic transfers.

Bucy said they had failed to pay some clients and third parties nearly $615,000 as of March 31, 2020 and the trust account balance was $45,000 on that day. Clients were charged about $740,000 for time spent by firm employees on their cases as a cost or firm expense, contrary to contingency fees agreements.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The amount owed to clients was $1.35 million as of March 31, 2020, Bucy said.

“McKeon or Doud, at McKeon’s direction, repeatedly paid the firm or transferred funds not belong to the firm from the trust accounts to the operating account, other firm accounts, or McKeon’s and Doud’s personal accounts,” Bucy stated in the complaint. She said some of the funds were not yet earned and others belonged to clients or third parties.

“Those transfers and payments repeatedly depleted the trust account of funds belonging to clients or others,” Bucy wrote.