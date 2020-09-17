Miracle on hardwood: Tonight is tiny Hickory’s night

Hoosiers (1986)
(PG-13)
Grade: A
No one should be judged by their worst day. Everyone deserves a second chance.
Everyone deserves forgiveness.
That’s what this classic sports movie is really all about.
“Hoosiers” is the ultimate underdog sports story – the David and Goliath of cinema.
In fact, that’s the very Bible verse the preacher reads to the team before The Big Game.
“David put his hand in the bag, took out a stone and slung it and struck the Philistine in the head and he fell to the ground.”
And who is lying there, with a bump on his head? Well, let’s listen to the radio sportscaster on the day of the 1952 Indiana State Championship game.
“It’s the most incredible and impossible combination in the illustrious history of Indiana basketball. The pint-sized hardly-big-enough-for-three-syllables Hickory Huskers, enrollment 64, take on the defending state champions, the mighty Bears of South Bend Central, enrollment 2,800.”
South Bend is tall, tough and has future college stars. Hickory is short, skinny and full of players who will probably still be living in Hickory in 50 years.
But Hickory is coached by Norman Dale (Gene Hackman), a man whose last coaching job ended in disgrace, but who was given a second chance thanks to a someone who still believed in him – the principal of a tiny Indiana High School.
The players who show up to play have big hearts, but no natural gifts. The one boy in town with exceptional talent won’t play – because his mother wants him to study and work, not dribble and shoot.
And so, the miracle takes shape slowly, one long practice after another.
“No shots until you pass four times. Four passes.”
But the road won’t be easy. The townsfolk want a winner tomorrow. They want the team to run fast and shoot with abandon. But Dale is all about discipline, passing and patience.
First, the coach has to survive an insurrection by players and parents. Only then, discipline established, can the team start focusing on winning. Dale is an underdog to keep his job long enough to lead his underdog team to glory.
Forgiveness is everywhere in “Hoosiers.”
Coach Dale is forgiven by a friend and then, later, forgives himself.
Coach Dale, in turn, forgives Shooter (Dennis Hopper), once a great ballplayer and now a drunk. He hires Shooter as his assistant, one last shot at redemption for a man who has had too many shots already.
Jimmy, the boy who won’t play, embraces the coach after his mom (Barbara Hershey) decides coach deserves a second chance.
But there’s another second chance, a fleeting moment, that touched me even more.
A farm boy walks out after the first practice when coach kicks his friend off the team for insolence.
But the boy comes back to the gym during practice and, head down, approaches the coach.
“I’m sorry about walking out, coach,” he says. “I’d be obliged if I got myself another chance.”
Coach’s response: “Go to the locker room and change.”
Unconditional love gets passed down from one to another to another.
Pay it forward.
And that’s why “Hoosiers,” based loosely on the “Milan Miracle” of 1954 when a tiny school won the Indiana State Basketball Championship, is such a powerful film. Not because of its cliché-ridden story of David and Goliath, but because of its reassuring message that forgiveness is available to us all, even when it’s not earned.
That’s grace, of course. Amazing grace.
Little old Hickory is filled with folk who know what that means.
Post note: Both director Spike Lee and basketball legend Oscar Robertson have criticized “Hoosiers” for having a subtext that seems nostalgic for segregated times. I, however, saw the win the same way the coach did: “Win it for all the small schools who never get a chance to be here.”
Yes, the final has shades of white versus black, but our focus is on redemption, not on color.
