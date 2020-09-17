Miracle on hardwood: Tonight is tiny Hickory’s night

South Bend is tall, tough and has future college stars. Hickory is short, skinny and full of players who will probably still be living in Hickory in 50 years.

But Hickory is coached by Norman Dale (Gene Hackman), a man whose last coaching job ended in disgrace, but who was given a second chance thanks to a someone who still believed in him – the principal of a tiny Indiana High School.

The players who show up to play have big hearts, but no natural gifts. The one boy in town with exceptional talent won’t play – because his mother wants him to study and work, not dribble and shoot.

And so, the miracle takes shape slowly, one long practice after another.

“No shots until you pass four times. Four passes.”

But the road won’t be easy. The townsfolk want a winner tomorrow. They want the team to run fast and shoot with abandon. But Dale is all about discipline, passing and patience.

First, the coach has to survive an insurrection by players and parents. Only then, discipline established, can the team start focusing on winning. Dale is an underdog to keep his job long enough to lead his underdog team to glory.

Forgiveness is everywhere in “Hoosiers.”