A 70-year-old Minnesota man died Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old Helena woman that had turned in front of him, authorities said.

The crash occurred 3:12 p.m. at Farm View Drive and U.S. Highway 12 at mile marker 54 near East Helena, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

A Roadtrek Motorhome driven by the Helena woman was eastbound on Highway 12 while the Minnesota man was westbound on his motorcycle. The woman was preparing to turn left onto Access Road and had failed to yield to oncoming traffic, authorities said.

Her vehicle struck the Honda Touring motorcycle driven by the man, who was a resident of Minnetonka, Minnesota. He was ejected from his motorcycle and landed on the roadside. He died from his injuries, the MHP said. Authorities said he was wearing a helmet.

There was a 73-year-old female passenger from Helena in the motorhome as well. Neither she nor the driver reported any injuries, officials said. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

No further information was immediately available.

