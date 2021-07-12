Mine spill raises concerns over city water, Helena officials say

Helena city officials said Monday a mine spill has occurred in Ten Mile Creek, but that it is below the city's water supply.
City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk in her update to the city commission said there is a "significant amount of contamination in the creek, and the team is watching for it."
"It's good that it was below our water supply. It's bad that it could eventually reach our water supply," Harlow-Schalk said, referring to the fact that water in the immediate region ultimately reaches the Missouri River, the city's secondary source of water.
Helena's Director of Public Works Ryan Leland provided clarification during the meeting.
"We are just seeing the color from the mine that went down," Leland told the commission. "We just discovered that today and notified the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality)."
Leland said the EPA was conducting testing on the mine Monday.
"We have some ideas of what possibly could be in there, but I don't want to say anything until we get some of the sample results back, so we are not alarmists and get people to jump to conclusions," Leland said. "Once we find out the sampling results and information from the EPA, I will give you an update."
According to the EPA's website, the 53-square-mile Upper Ten Mile Creek Mining Area site is located just southwest of Helena and includes about 150 active and abandoned mines in the historic Rimini Mining District.
"Mining for gold, lead, copper and zinc began in the 1870s and continued through the 1930s," the site states. "Waste rock containing heavy metals filled roads, yards and local waterways as filler material. The waste rock contaminated soil and groundwater with heavy metals. Remedy construction is underway."
It is unclear at this time which specific mine "blew out," as Harlow-Schalk put it, and for how long it has been contaminating Ten Mile Creek.