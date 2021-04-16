Military Museum display honors famed Doolittle Raid

Sunday is the 79th anniversary of the famed World War II “Doolittle Raid” by the United States on Japan.

The idea for the April 18, 1942, raid was conceived in January 1942 in the wake of the Dec. 7, 1941 deadly attack by the Japanese on the U.S. Navy base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Two Montanans, Sgt. Edward J. Saylor and Cpl. David Thatcher, were among the crew members aboard the 16 American B-25 bombers, launched from the aircraft carrier USS Hornet 650 nautical miles east of Japan and commanded by Lt. Col. James H. Doolittle.

Thatcher was an engineer/gunner on plane No. 7 “The Ruptured Duck” and Saylor was an engineer/gunner on plane No. 15 “TNT” aka “Democracy’s Ace in the Hole.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Their planes ditched in the same vicinity in the ocean just off the China coast, after running out of fuel. Thatcher was credited with getting the other members of his crew to safety, all of whom were badly injured. He was awarded the Silver Star.

Saylor, who was born in Brusett, was an engineer and gunner on a plane that bombed an aircraft factory and waterfront targets in Kobe, Japan.