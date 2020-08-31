Mild winter, wet spring bode well for Montana's upland birds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether hiking a high ridge top in search of blue grouse or working the brush of a fence row anticipating a flushing rooster, Montana’s upland bird season is sure to bring excitement.

The images of hunting birds are as unmistakable as they are timeless: dark shotgun barrels and wooden stocks, the sun hitting the plumage of a bird on the wing and the unbreakable bond of hunter and bird dog working in perfect unison. And with months of season available to hunters, there is plenty of time to chase birds in the warm temperatures of early fall to the frozen landscape of winter.

This year may be a bit more of a guessing game when it comes to solid data on upland birds. Due to COVID-19, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks curtailed some of its surveys this year, but even without solid numbers, signs point to a great year for birds.

“With the mild winter and the good spring we’ve seen, we expect most of our upland game to be in better condition this year than last year,” FWP game management bureau chief Brian Wakeling said.

The severity of winters and weather during spring nesting seasons are some of the biggest driving factors in populations of upland birds, which includes pheasants, Hungarian partridge and the multitude of Montana’s grouse species.