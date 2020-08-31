Mild winter, wet spring bode well for Montana's upland birds

Whether hiking a high ridge top in search of blue grouse or working the brush of a fence row anticipating a flushing rooster, Montana’s upland bird season is sure to bring excitement.
The images of hunting birds are as unmistakable as they are timeless: dark shotgun barrels and wooden stocks, the sun hitting the plumage of a bird on the wing and the unbreakable bond of hunter and bird dog working in perfect unison. And with months of season available to hunters, there is plenty of time to chase birds in the warm temperatures of early fall to the frozen landscape of winter.
This year may be a bit more of a guessing game when it comes to solid data on upland birds. Due to COVID-19, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks curtailed some of its surveys this year, but even without solid numbers, signs point to a great year for birds.
“With the mild winter and the good spring we’ve seen, we expect most of our upland game to be in better condition this year than last year,” FWP game management bureau chief Brian Wakeling said.
The severity of winters and weather during spring nesting seasons are some of the biggest driving factors in populations of upland birds, which includes pheasants, Hungarian partridge and the multitude of Montana’s grouse species.
Hard winters in recent years made for dips in populations for species such as pheasants. Last year saw more favorable weather in early to mid-summer, but that does not necessarily mean a bumper crop of birds this year.
“If you’re in a part of the state where they were down last year, they’re not going to miraculously turn around in one year,” Wakeling said. “It takes a couple of years.”
Wakeling also cautioned that making generalizations for a state as diverse as Montana can be a major challenge. Birds may be up or down statewide but fluctuate regionally or even down to individual canyons as well.
Along with the mild winter and quality nesting weather, Wakeling noted that anecdotal reports of a big year for grasshoppers could bode well for birds.
“Everywhere I go right now there’s lots of invertebrates and for upland game birds, you’re pretty much describing what they’re looking for,” he said.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
