Mild winter leaves deer and elk in good shape

Hunting season is here.

Whether archery or firearm is your choice of hunting, fall in Montana is the payoff for months of pouring over maps, practicing with equipment and getting legs in shape to hike through the hills. It’s a time when families rendezvous for hunting camps and many young hunters take their first steps into a lifelong passion for the outdoors.

As hunters venture out this fall, herds of deer and elk look to be in good shape.

“I think by-and-large everything I’ve been seeing is pretty darn stable with what we were seeing last year,” said Brian Wakeling, game management bureau chief for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. “I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to anybody that last winter was relatively mild by Montana standards, and that’s overall pretty favorable for animals.”

FWP ran into some issues this year with annual big game flight surveys due to COVID-19, Wakeling said. Biologists substituted ground surveys where they could and while it could take a couple of years to bounce back from previous hard winters, he did not hear any reports of significant winterkill.

In the age of COVID, hunting is tailor made for recreation.