Michael Ray to headline SpringFest in Helena

Michael Ray

Country music artist Michael Ray will headline this weekend’s SpringFest at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Earl Wear and Haywire will open for Ray during Saturday night’s show. Doors open at 7:30 and the show starts at 8:30 p.m., and tickets cost $43 the day of the show.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, C5 Rodeo Company’s award winning bucking stock and rodeo production team will bring top quality performances for the Montana All Star Pro-Am Challenge. Tickets to the rodeo cost $23 at the gate.

There will not be a carnival at this year’s SpringFest due to a lack of staffing.

For more information, visit lccfairgrounds.com.

