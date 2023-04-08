Let’s talk about Friday. You know, the Good one?

You’ve heard people say, “Don’t forget the real meaning of Christmas.” Well, I want to encourage you, “Don’t forget the grief of Good Friday.”

If there’s anything I’ve learned from grief, it’s that people don’t like being around it. Some will avoid grief at all costs, whether they’re going through it themselves or someone they love is experiencing it. Ideally, we just want grief to go away, so we can all go back to being “happy” again.

Grief doesn’t work like that though. Grief wants us to feel it, be in it. We can’t pretend it isn’t there or cover it up. Say your dog has an accident on the floor, you wouldn’t just throw a towel over it would you? But that’s exactly what we do with grief. We try to ignore the mess. And it’s what some of us do with Good Friday too.

But to skip over the grief of Friday cheats the meaning from Sunday.

As I’ve read through scriptures this Lenten season, I’ve been overwhelmed by the effect of Jesus’ crucifixion on others, how their lives played a part in that very heavy, yet intentional day.

Judas, one of the 12, traded three years with the Messiah for 30 pieces of silver. I like to think Judas didn’t intend to accuse Jesus from the start. But at some point, Judas began circling the drain. He chose to physically follow Jesus, but his heart and mind did not. Instead of picking up his cross, he picked up his pride instead. And in doing that, he completely missed the spirit of God in his life.

The Disciples, men who had followed Jesus’ every step scattered and fled. They left Jesus all alone in the garden and then they were alone. They had no idea those moments in the garden would be His last with them. They should have prayed with him. And now their friend, their Lord, was going to die.

Barabbas, a zealot in a rebellion against Rome, was spared. Roman oppression in that time was harsh and cruel. Zealots were trained to kill. They lived and died by their faith in God. Barabbas was ready to die for his crimes against Rome. And yet, he was released and forgiven of his debt. Set free by an innocent man accused of the very crimes Barabbas was guilty of. Even in chains, Jesus rescued. He would willingly carry Barabbas’ cross.

Mary, Jesus’ mother, had to watch her son being beaten beyond recognition. She knew this day would come, but not like this! The prophet, Simeon, told Mary when Jesus was just a baby that “a sword will pierce your own soul too.” She had to stand by and let those words he foretold come to pass. Mary was chosen to bear the Son of God, and she also had to bear His tragic death. Yet, even when Jesus was hanging on the cross, He saw her. Jesus cared for His mother, asking John to take her as his own.

Simon, the man chosen to carry Jesus’ crossbeam, was there because of Passover. He, like so many others, came to sacrifice a lamb for his sins and the sins of his family. Now, he would be forever changed by the perfect Lamb of God, who chose to die a bloody, gruesome death, so all generations of Simon’s family would be saved.

The Thief – the Bible doesn’t even mention his name. According to Roman law, he was paying a price he deserved. But even as he locked eyes with his own death, the Thief recognized Jesus was innocent. He asked one question that would end up saving his soul, “Remember me?” Despite the reign of darkness and sin pouring down, despite the curses being spit upon the Son of God, Jesus got one more. One more prodigal son came home.

The Angels, those who knew Jesus best, had to stand by and do nothing. Their hands were tied. All of heaven was watching this go down, and the angels were ready to go! Jesus just had to speak, whisper even, “Help me.” But He didn’t, He couldn’t. His purpose and the prophesies had to be fulfilled. The agony in heaven was heavy, as the Father and angels of God had to allow Jesus to be enveloped in all of sin. This was the only way to save the world.

Micah, the woman who came so many years later. Yes, me. I wasn’t there to see him being beaten and ripped apart, His blood flowing out of Him like water. I didn’t see Him stumble His way to a hill of execution or yell insults amongst a mob of senseless people. Some of them laughed – how could they laugh at Him? But I did play a part in that day. My sins, my fear helped put Him on the cross.

This is why we remember Friday. Just as we don’t like to be around grief, we don’t like to acknowledge our sin. But remembering matters. It reminds us of where we’ve been and what He’s done. Jesus went through every imaginable physical, emotional, and spiritual pain, so He could say to you and me, “Let’s live together in paradise.” So, we could never say, “He doesn’t know how I feel or what I’ve endured.” Nothing and no one was overlooked that day – including you.

As Easter is almost here, remember all of Jesus. Not just the Jesus who walked out of the grave on Sunday. Remember the Jesus who never would have defeated sin and death had he not taken the hand of grief on Friday.