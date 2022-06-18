Micah Nicholson column: Make time for quiet moments

Create in me a clean heart, O God, And renew a steadfast spirit within me. --Psalm 51:10

Now that summer is approaching, warmer days are upon us, and kids are out of school, there is a question I’ve been asking myself. Is there such a thing as detoxing from busy?

According to the Oxford English dictionary the definition of detox is to abstain from or rid the body of toxic or unhealthy substances. I realize this means physical things put into the body, but let’s think beyond the physical. What about our spiritual bodies? Is there a way to detox from toxic and unhealthy habits, worries, busyness?

I have been wrestling with my inner peace lately. I wake up in the morning and my head fills with the to-do list of the day. Sometimes, I get so caught up in the list that I walk right by Jesus. I know deep down He’s sitting in my favorite lounge chair, watching me hustle about. He waits patiently for me.

I hate to admit it, but some days, I completely ignore Him. I convince myself I don’t have time for the solitude of God’s presence, all while feeling overwhelmed with the heavy load I’m carrying.

If I pass by Jesus for too long, I start to derail. Toxic worries bubble up and the unhealthy questions run on a constant loop in my mind. I then allow my circumstances to dictate my life and actions instead of God.

How am I going to meet these deadlines for work?

How can I be who I need to be for everyone in my family?

Why does everything feel like it’s on my shoulders?

What if I drop the ball and fail?

But I already know the answer to all these questions, don’t I? Getting rid of the anxiousness starts by sitting with Jesus and allowing Him to shoulder the load. The detox is taking time to breathe in His sweet presence. Psalm 34:8 says, “Taste and see that the Lord is good.”

The toxic, the unhealthy…it all fades when I stop to taste His goodness.

So, why do I choose the busy? Why do I act like I’m capable when I know in my soul that I’m far from? I forget all He is and all He can do. And it’s not just anxiousness, it’s something more. Somewhere down the line, our culture decided that busy was a thing we had to adopt.

As if the world would fall apart if we weren’t constantly doing something. Taking it a layer deeper, busy keeps us from feeling. It keeps us from having to deal with our pain or facing our insecurities. And I hate to admit this, but the repeat offenders are people like me, those who follow Jesus.

Look at the disciples. There were several times when they were distracted by what they were doing rather than what Jesus wanted them to see. They got prideful. A few times, they even chose sleep over being with Jesus.

The disciples saw how Jesus modeled solitude and prayer, but they weren’t always willing to put it into practice themselves, especially during times when it mattered most.

The same is true of us today. We can get caught up in what we’re doing and completely miss God’s heart. We think because we know Jesus that we don’t have to take everything to Him in prayer. But if Holy Spirit isn’t given the opportunity to speak, because we haven’t given Him space, then how can we know what we’re doing is what God desires?

Corrie ten Boom said, “If the devil cannot make us bad, he’ll make us busy.” How often have I missed what God was doing around me, because I didn’t slow down enough to see with my spiritual eyes? We absolutely cannot be all God has made us to be until we surrender ourselves to Him.

The fears, the worries, the insecurities and pain – He wants to take it all. He wants us solely dependent on Him. That’s it. Dependency is where God does His best work. But we must be willing to go there with Him. Allow Jesus to clean up our hearts, so He can renew our spirit and make us steadfast in a world that desperately needs Him.

Don’t underestimate what God can do when you stop to pray, when you choose to sit instead of hustle, when you open your hands and let go of all the stuff He will gladly carry.

Don’t buy the lie that it’s all on you. Don’t let the spirit of man seep into your heart, making you believe you don’t have time to inquire of Him or you’re in charge. You are not in charge! And that’s exactly how it should be.

I encourage you to do some detoxing. Take some time, even right now, to have a few quiet moments with Jesus. Breathe in a deep breath and let it out slowly, as you pray this prayer over yourself…

Lord, You are Jehovah Shammah, the God who is always there for me. I’m sorry for the times when I’ve assumed control over my life. I relinquish all the heaviness I’m carrying over to You. In a culture that is constantly on the go, keep my heart sensitive to Your presence and my spirit steady in Your word.

Micah Nicholson has been in ministry with her husband, Todd, for 18 years. They have served at churches all over the country including Skyline Church in La Mesa, CA and 12Stone Church near Atlanta. Todd and Micah are currently planting a new church in Helena called, Buffalo Church (www.Buffalo.Church). Micah is a writer and passionate about grief care and soul care. She is currently writing her first book about her grief journey over the loss of her son, Jacob. Micah lives in Helena with her husband and three kids. She loves family walks, her chickens, a good cup of coffee and dark chocolate.

