Micah Nicholson column: Knight of the Body

Now that October is here, I’ve found myself prepping for the inevitable. The cold! We know it’s coming, right? Many a Montanan knows that first snow comes when you least expect it. And what do we do when the cold hits? We bust out ALL the layers.

Protecting ourselves from the cold is important. And if you have kids, protecting them is crucial, because they don’t always make the best choices to stay warm. Especially if you have a teenager who thinks it’s cool to wear shorts in 20-degree weather. I still remember being a kid and getting so frustrated with my mom because, “I just want to go outside and play!”

Part of being a parent is making sure your kiddos are well insulated before they walk out the door, because you don’t want them to get sick. You are being proactive about their health and let’s face it, the health of your whole family. You are clothing them to keep them safe.

As I think about this, I am reminded of Ephesians 6:11-17 where Paul talks about putting on the armor of God.

11 Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. 13 Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. 14 Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, 15 and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. 16 In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. 17 Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.

It’s no secret our world is being greatly affected by the darkness of the devil. He has one goal – snuff out the light. He thrives on disruption, confusion, and twisting the truth at all costs. He is seeking to destroy what’s good, and he will attack when we are weak. Therefore, God’s armor is so crucial.

Just like my mom wouldn’t let me walk out the door in the winter without looking like a big, fluffy marshmallow, we must put on our armor. But here’s the thing with me, and maybe you can relate, sometimes I don’t feel like I need it. Like a child thinking she knows better than her parent, I strut out the door without my armor. I get nearsighted in my faith and only see what’s right in front of me. Wrapped up in my own life, I forget there’s a spiritual battle being fought every day. And guess what, I’m supposed to be in the battle!

Seems silly to think that a warrior would go into battle without armor. But this is what I do, what many Christ-followers do, all the time. We think we can handle the fight, but we all fall short of the glory of God and the only way to receive His righteousness is to allow Jesus, the One who fought sin and won, to clothe us for the fight.

As I studied Ephesians 6, my mind went to TV shows based in the late Medieval times. You’ve probably seen a show or movie where a person, a knight of the body, is helping to clothe royalty. A knight of the body was a trusted member of the royal household and rightly so – to dress the king and prepare him for whatever lied ahead each day was a high honor.

And then it hit me. Jesus is our Knight of the Body! Jesus is the One who clothes us with our armor each day. Just as he knelt to wash the disciples’ feet and became like a servant, Jesus serves us and says, “Come, let me put my righteousness on you.”

Imagine with me…

Jesus wraps the belt of truth around your waist, pulling it tight, reminding you of His hope secure. Then He brings the breastplate of righteousness over your head, strapping it snug against your sides. You know this means He is your defense against the enemy, your protection. Slipping on your sandals, Jesus reminds you to walk in the light of His truth. Then He hands you your shield, grabbing it by the sides and shaking it, as if to say, “Stand firm.” Your helmet is next and as He slips it on your head, His hand rests on you and He prays, “The Lord strengthen you and uphold you today.” Finally, Jesus offers your sword to you. You see His scars and He says, “Rise up mighty warrior; do not be afraid. Resist the enemy and he will flee. My power is all yours.”

Don’t get caught in the middle of the fight without your armor, my friends. Soak in His Word, pray for each other, and encourage one another in love and truth. Be the light in the darkness. Your Knight of the Body is ready to clothe and equip you for whatever may come.