MHS unveils historic letters for anniversary of 19th Amendment

Jeannette Rankin’s letters and documents, as well as those of other movers and shakers in the Montana women’s suffrage movement are part of the Montana Historical Society’s archives.
MHS recently added new materials to the Rankin collection, including correspondence she received as the first woman elected to Congress in 1916.
The letters shed light on her longtime peace activism. It was her strong commitment to peace that made her the only U.S. Congress member to cast controversial votes opposing U.S. entry into both World War I and World War II.
Rankin’s correspondence also includes some heart-warming and heart-wrenching letters from her Montana constituents.
“Women are writing to her in a way that they never would have written a man,” said MHS historian Martha Kohl.
The 1916 presidential election was the first time Montana women got to vote in a national election, and Rankin’s name was on the ballot running for Congress.
Edith Mutchler, who was eight months pregnant at the time, “rode 14 mi on a cold windy day” to cast her ballot for Rankin, and she proudly wrote to Rankin that she “would gladly do it again.”
Another letter to Rankin is still frightening even a century later.
Jessie Nakken of Flaxen wrote in July 1917 of her desperate plight, trapped in a brutal marriage -- regularly raped and beaten by her husband. With no money of her own, she had nowhere to turn for help. She was staying in the marriage because of her young son and was afraid she would lose him if she filed for a divorce.
There was little Rankin could do to help.
In addition to Rankin’s correspondence, MHS, with the help of intern Hannah Soukup, has recently organized and archived correspondence of three women who followed in Rankin’s footsteps decades later -- Dorothy Eck, Louise Cross and Arlyne Reichert.
All three entered politics and served as delegates to the 1972 Constitutional Convention, making important contributions to the state’s new Constitution.
Eck served on the Bill of Rights Committee and lobbied for the inclusion of Indian Education for All.
She was also instrumental in pushing for Montana’s Right to Know Laws protecting open government and making the ERA amendment part of Montana’s Constitution.
She would go on to be elected to the state Senate and served until 2000. She was a lobbyist for the League of Women Voters until her death in 2017.
Cross, of Dawson County, focused on the environmental impact of strip mining. She chaired the Natural Resources and Agricultural Committee, the only woman to chair a Constitutional Convention committee.
“She is primarily responsible for having that wording in the Constitution that guarantees us a clean and healthful environment,” said Soukup.
Cross also defended Montana lands, advocating for protection of Makoshika State Park from oil development in 1997.
Reichert of Great Falls advocated for a unicameral legislature, which wasn’t approved by the voters. She served one term in the State Legislature and worked hard to include the Equal Rights Amendment in the Constitution. She has been active in local politics in Great Falls and a leader in historic preservation.
The involvement of these three women in the Constitutional Convention is one of the many legacies of the 19th Amendment, Soukup said. Women working for suffrage wanted more than the right to vote, but also the power to change government.
These three women were among 19 women delegates to the Con Con out of a total of 100 delegates, and were instrumental in making Montana’s Constitution better, said Soukup.
“These collections are a treasure trove of information, and I think the most interesting thing about them is the correspondence,” said Soukup. “These letters give us a glimpse into the inner workings of Montana politics, especially from a women’s point of view.”
They also give a lot of insight into the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that took place at the Constitutional Convention, said Soukup. “There was a lot of camaraderie,” particularly among the women delegates.
To read these records in person, contact the MHS research center at https://mhs.mt.gov/research.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.