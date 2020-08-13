MHS unveils historic letters for anniversary of 19th Amendment

Jessie Nakken of Flaxen wrote in July 1917 of her desperate plight, trapped in a brutal marriage -- regularly raped and beaten by her husband. With no money of her own, she had nowhere to turn for help. She was staying in the marriage because of her young son and was afraid she would lose him if she filed for a divorce.

There was little Rankin could do to help.

In addition to Rankin’s correspondence, MHS, with the help of intern Hannah Soukup, has recently organized and archived correspondence of three women who followed in Rankin’s footsteps decades later -- Dorothy Eck, Louise Cross and Arlyne Reichert.

All three entered politics and served as delegates to the 1972 Constitutional Convention, making important contributions to the state’s new Constitution.

Eck served on the Bill of Rights Committee and lobbied for the inclusion of Indian Education for All.

She was also instrumental in pushing for Montana’s Right to Know Laws protecting open government and making the ERA amendment part of Montana’s Constitution.

She would go on to be elected to the state Senate and served until 2000. She was a lobbyist for the League of Women Voters until her death in 2017.