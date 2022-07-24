MHS research center, some galleries to close during Heritage Center construction

The Montana Historical Society Research Center, as well as some galleries, will temporarily close in a few months in preparation for the 2025 opening of the Montana Heritage Center, museum officials said Friday.

The Homeland gallery, which examines life in Montana’s past, already is partially shuttered as artifacts are inventoried and stored before their eventual inclusion into expanded exhibits in the new Heritage Center. Both the Homeland gallery and the adjacent exhibit “Neither Empty Nor Unknown: Montana at the Time of Lewis and Clark,” will close at the end of September.

However, the Charlie Russell gallery and the eclectic “Portraits” lobby exhibit will remain available to the public as long as the art is not affected by the upcoming construction improvements to the 70-year-old MHS building. The Russell artwork eventually will move into a gallery twice the size of its existing home, and new exhibits will replace the “Who Speaks to You? Portraits from the Permanent Collection” now on display.

Construction is underway for the new the $81 million heritage center. The new 66,000-square-foot addition will have expanded galleries, so visitors can see more of the art and artifacts held in trust by the Montana Historical Society. It also will include meeting rooms for up to 300 people and a public café.

As part of the project, the historical society's current 70-year-old building also will be renovated with new classrooms and expanded galleries and a research center.

The Museum Store at 225 N. Roberts St. remains open, as does the Original Governor’s Mansion at 304 N. Ewing St. Both are in Helena.

“We apologize for any disruptions to visitors and appreciate the patience of both the public and staff while we go through these exciting yet difficult growing pains,” MHS Director Molly Kruckenberg said. “We encourage people to visit soon to enjoy the wide range of portraits on display, as well as the outstanding Russell artwork.”

The Research Center is not slated to close until Jan. 1. Current hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

“The closure is necessary to allow staff time to prepare the collections for the renovation work that will occur in 2023 and 2024 in our current space,” said Roberta Gebhardt, the Research Center program manager. “We hope that by giving early notice, we can accommodate researchers’ needs prior to the temporary but extended closure.”

During the closure, any research using original, non-digital archives or library collections will not be possible. However, online resources will be available including historic newspapers and all collections found on the Montana Memory Project. Limited remote research services also will be available. See more at mhs.mt.gov.

The Research Center will reopen in early 2025. People with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the Research Center at mhslibrary@mt.gov or 406/444-2681. Online research materials are available at https://mhs.mt.gov/Research/OnlineCollections.