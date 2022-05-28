MHS honors Montanans, group for protecting state's history

Arlyne Reichert of Great Falls and Margie Smith of Anaconda are recipients of the 2022 Heritage Keeper award, while The Sons and Daughters of Montana Pioneers recently were named as the 2022 Heritage Guardian winners.

Both awards are bestowed annually by the Montana Historical Society board of trustees.

The Heritage Keeper award honors Montanans who provide distinguished service to the state by protecting its history and culture. The Montana Heritage Guardian Award honors a person or organization, who have had a profound impact on Montana’s history.

“These awards represent the highest honor the Historical Society can bestow upon those doing the daily work of saving Montana’s past for future generations,” said Hal Stearns, MTHS board president. “Their contributions, and their level of devotion, are amazing.”

Reichert is known as Great Falls’ “Bridge Lady,” after spending nearly three decades working to save the Tenth Street Bridge. The iconic concrete arch bridge, which spans the Missouri River, was erected in 1920. It is Montana’s longest and oldest open-spandrel, ribbed-concrete arch bridge.

Reichert forged partnerships, gathered community support, and raised more than $1 million for the bridge’s restoration. Her work began in 1996 when the city built the Eagle Falls Bridge across the Missouri River and closed the Tenth Street Bridge, slating it for demolition. Reichert founded the nonprofit Preservation Cascade to raise funds and guide efforts to save and restore the endangered structure.

Today, it’s a pedestrian and bike pathway.

Reichert will be honored in Great Falls during a ceremony on June 1 at the Mansfield Convention Center, Paris Gibson Room.

Smith has been a strong force within the Smelter City's historic preservation community for more than 40 years. Her determination saved the Anaconda Copper Mining Co.’s smokestack, the Montana Hotel, and the annual Smelterman’s Day celebration.

The Anacondans to Preserve the Stack committee formed in 1982 when the Atlantic Richfield Co. (ARCO) demolished the smelting complex. Before ARCO demolished the smelter’s iconic stack, Smith began working with the grassroots group to raise funds and seek solutions to save it.

Smith also nominated the stack to the National Register of Historic Places and negotiated a no‐cost proposal with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to designate the 585‐foot stack a state park. Today, the stack serves as an icon of Anaconda’s industrial mining heritage.

In 2018, Smith revitalized the Anaconda Co.’s annual Smelterman’s Day, to bring people to Anaconda to celebrate the centennial of the stack. The popular event now features a weekend full of activities, including bus tours to the base of the stack, an art walk, a brewfest, a half-marathon, and an oral history recording booth. In two years, the event raised $19,000 for the stack’s preservation.

For more than 10 years, Margie Smith and her husband Pete also have worked to preserve the Montana Hotel, a corner landmark in downtown Anaconda. They founded the Anaconda Restoration Association and, with help from volunteers, wrote grants and raised more than $100,000 to reconstruct the failing west lobby floor system, install historically sensitive flooring, and introduce a new entryway.

The project brought back a first-class place for the community to gather and gave new life to a valuable historic building in Anaconda.

The time and place for Smith’s award is yet to be determined.

The Sons and Daughters of Montana Pioneers (SDMP) has been protecting and preserving Montana history for 130 years.

The group stores a historically significant collection of photographs, books, reference works, meeting minutes, correspondence, financial records, digital assets, and artifacts in its office in the Montana Historical Society building in Helena.

Along with help from veterans’ organizations, the Sons and Daughters group was instrumental in establishing a permanent home for the Montana Historical Society across from the state Capitol.

SDMP also supports the James Kovatch/SDMP history scholarship at the University of Montana-Western, the Montana History Teacher of the Year Award, and a history room at Bannack State Park.

Members donate time, knowledge, family heirlooms and records to local museums statewide. In 2001, members planned, collected, and edited Dreams Across the Divide, a collection of 90 Montana pioneer family stories.

MTHS Director Molly Kruckenberg will present the Heritage Guardian Award to the Sons and Daughters of Montana Pioneers at its Aug. 19 meeting in Butte.

