MHS expansion still on track despite projected tax revenue shortfall

Representatives of the Montana Historical Society said the organization's museum expansion project will continue as scheduled despite the potential of a more than $3 million bed tax revenue shortfall.
The Legislative Fiscal Division, the nonpartisan agency tasked with monitoring and reporting revenues and expenditures of state agencies, among other duties, released a report Wednesday that projects total revenue generated from Montana's Lodging Facility Sales and Use Tax will see a nearly 34% decline in fiscal year 2021.
A portion of that revenue has been earmarked to help fund construction of the historical society's $52 million Montana Heritage Center remodel and expansion, but that portion could end up nearly $3 million smaller, according to the LFD report.
The numbers reflect projections of fiscal year 2021 revenue shortfalls compared to the revenue estimate adopted by the 2019 Legislature.
The flow of bed tax funds to the museum project began in January and will last through December 2024. With the potential loss of revenue tied to the global COVID-19 pandemic, legislators could elect to continue that flow beyond the 2024 sunset.
"(A)lthough the option of extending the flow past Dec 2024 was mentioned in the report, there are likely a number of other options based upon legislative objectives, fund balances, and other decisions the 2021 legislature will be tasked with making," LFD Deputy Director Joe Triem said in an email.
Part of the Senate bill that initially diverted a portion of bed tax revenue to the Montana Heritage Center allows the state's historical society to complete the project in phases.
Montana Historical Society Director Bruce Whittenberg said in an interview Thursday that the project will be completed in three phases, the first of which is parking. Phases two and three entail new construction and a renovation of the existing space, respectively.
Also as part of the bill, the historical society is required to privately raise $10 million for the project. According to Whittenberg, the organization has raised about $5 million to date, including an initial million-dollar contribution from the organization's board of directors.
He said the private fundraising and the phased approach to construction mean the project is poised to weather a tax revenue shortfall.
"We know there will be a hitch in the road at some point, and we will have to deal with that," Whittenberg said. "The likelihood of a revenue shortfall hasn't affected the project."
Historical society spokeswoman Eve Byron echoed Whittenberg's sentiment.
"No one could have seen this coming, but we're still moving forward with plans," Byron said.
The project is "significantly down the road as far as design," Whittenberg said when asked if tweaks to the design would have to be implemented in response to the decline in revenue.
"There are a lot of creative, innovative touches, but it's not a very expensive project," he said, adding that the projected revenue decline represents only a small portion of the total cost. "We're not building the Taj Mahal of museums, but something we can all be proud of."
Previous plans for the Capitol complex site included a new building across Sixth Avenue with an underground tunnel connecting the old and new buildings. But a more recent design includes closing Sixth Avenue between Sanders and N. Roberts streets and incorporating the space into the plans. The new design incorporates a Capitol-facing entry plaza, an indoor cafeteria, an outdoor patio, an event center and a large gallery space.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.