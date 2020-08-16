MHS expansion still on track despite projected tax revenue shortfall

Part of the Senate bill that initially diverted a portion of bed tax revenue to the Montana Heritage Center allows the state's historical society to complete the project in phases.

Montana Historical Society Director Bruce Whittenberg said in an interview Thursday that the project will be completed in three phases, the first of which is parking. Phases two and three entail new construction and a renovation of the existing space, respectively.

Also as part of the bill, the historical society is required to privately raise $10 million for the project. According to Whittenberg, the organization has raised about $5 million to date, including an initial million-dollar contribution from the organization's board of directors.

He said the private fundraising and the phased approach to construction mean the project is poised to weather a tax revenue shortfall.

"We know there will be a hitch in the road at some point, and we will have to deal with that," Whittenberg said. "The likelihood of a revenue shortfall hasn't affected the project."

Historical society spokeswoman Eve Byron echoed Whittenberg's sentiment.

"No one could have seen this coming, but we're still moving forward with plans," Byron said.