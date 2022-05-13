MHP's Amanda Villa receives national award for bravery

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Villa received an honorable mention award Thursday from the National Association of Police Organizations for her bravery during a 2021 incident in which she pulled four people from a state helicopter that had landed hard, crashed and started to burn.

The award ceremony, the 29th annual TOP COPS Awards, was held in Washington, D.C. and was held in conjunction with National Police Week. MHP Col. Steve Lavin and Lt. Col. Jason Hildenstab joined Villa at the ceremony.

Villa, a Helena native, is stationed with the trooper detachment in Helena.

On June 15, 2021, a Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter landed hard in front of Villa and crashed from the strong winds during the Deep Creek Canyon fire in Broadwater County. She jumped out of her squad car, tried to call by radio for more help, and ran toward the helicopter that was starting on fire, officials said. She climbed under the helicopter and pulled four passengers to safety.

“Without Trooper Villa’s bravery and quick action, the outcome at the incident could have been much different that day. Because of her selfless actions the entire crew was able to go home,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a news release.

Lavin said “Villa’s actions that day are a great example of why I take pride in working with the men and women of the Highway Patrol.”

This is not the first time Villa has been honored for her actions in that June 15, 2021, incident. Knudsen presented Villa with the Medal of Valor – the Patrol’s highest award – soon after.

According to Villa, she knew she had to get those people to safety and in that moment didn't think about herself.

"I'm like most troopers, we don't like talking about ourselves that much," Villa told reporters when she received the Medal of Valor. "At some point there will be another incident like this. I'm just glad I reacted the way I needed to and that everyone is safe."

TOP COPS are nominated by fellow officers then selected by an Awards Selection Committee which reviews hundreds of nominations from cases across the 50 states and U.S. territories.

Officers from the top 10 cases were selected as the 2022 TOP COPS, and an honorable mention award was presented in each remaining state where there was a nomination.

