MHP Sgt. Zach Freeman honored as officer of the year

The Helena Exchange Club honored Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Zach Freeman as its officer of the year during a luncheon Thursday.

The organization, a local chapter of the larger National Exchange Club, presented Freeman with a plaque and announced it will be making $500 donations to both MHP and a charity of Freeman's choice.

"I appreciate the recognition," Freeman said upon accepting the award. "I put in a lot of hard work, but it's not for the recognition."

Freeman was promoted to the rank of sergeant in June and now educates cadets at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.

While he said the recognition is nice, Freeman said the example he sets for his cadets is more important.

"Character, competence and courage, that's at the essence of leadership," he said in an interview following the modest ceremony held at The Brewhouse. "If I can pass that on to the cadets at the academy, I'll have done a good job."

Also in attendance were Freeman's wife Angela Freeman and the couple's three young daughters.

"You can see that their team, the whole group, is trying to do the right thing," Angela Freeman said. "I'm thankful to groups like Helena Exchange Club that are still trying to support good cops."