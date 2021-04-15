MHP Sgt. Zach Freeman honored as officer of the year

The Helena Exchange Club honored Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Zach Freeman as its officer of the year during a luncheon Thursday.
The organization, a local chapter of the larger National Exchange Club, presented Freeman with a plaque and announced it will be making $500 donations to both MHP and a charity of Freeman's choice.
"I appreciate the recognition," Freeman said upon accepting the award. "I put in a lot of hard work, but it's not for the recognition."
Freeman was promoted to the rank of sergeant in June and now educates cadets at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.
While he said the recognition is nice, Freeman said the example he sets for his cadets is more important.
"Character, competence and courage, that's at the essence of leadership," he said in an interview following the modest ceremony held at The Brewhouse. "If I can pass that on to the cadets at the academy, I'll have done a good job."
Also in attendance were Freeman's wife Angela Freeman and the couple's three young daughters.
"You can see that their team, the whole group, is trying to do the right thing," Angela Freeman said. "I'm thankful to groups like Helena Exchange Club that are still trying to support good cops."
Heeding the call to service runs in the Freeman family. Zach Freeman's father and grandfather both served with the California Highway Patrol.
MHP Col. Steve Lavin wrote in a letter congratulating Zach Freeman that the officer is known for his "compassionate and committed approach to law enforcement."
"On the road, he was known as a proactive, positive presence to both his peers and the public," Lavin wrote. "Now our cadets are privileged to be taught and mentored by him in his new role supervising our academy classes. His versatility and excellence in all that he does makes him well deserving of this recognition."