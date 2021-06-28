MHP headquarters move to Boulder delayed until August

The Montana Highway Patrol move to Boulder will now be sometime in August, an official said.
The move had been planned for June, but has been delayed due to light construction at the former Montana Developmental Center campus, MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said recently in an email. He added the new move would now likely take place in the first two weeks of August.
Nelson said in March the new main administration building needed some minor sprucing up, such as increasing security at the entrance, but nothing extravagant.
He recently told the Boulder Monitor that the administration building would be upgraded to meet FBI standards in order to handle criminal justice records and MHP was working on lining up contractors during a construction crunch.
Officials announced earlier this year the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) headquarters would move from rented space at 2550 Prospect Ave. in Helena, which is adjacent to Interstate 15, and go 30 miles south to state-owned property in Boulder.
There would be about 25 employees involved in the first phase of moving.
MHP officials said the department had outgrown its Helena office space. They noted that even though the Boulder campus sat empty, the state was paying $1 million a year for maintenance. They said the move out of a rented facility to a state-owned property also saves money for taxpayers.
The administration building in Boulder is about 30,000 square feet, nearly four times the size of the current Helena site. There are other structures on the 48-acre campus.
Boulder officials have welcomed MHP to town. Boulder lost about 250 jobs when MDC closed Oct. 26, 2018. However, the Intensive Behavior Center, a 12-bed secure facility, still operates on the campus.
Streets on the property will now be known as Trooper Drive, Patrol Road, Recruit Lane and K-9 Avenue.
