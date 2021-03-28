MHP headquarters might relocate to Boulder

"That’s the hope right now," Nerison said, adding the pieces will fall into place with action by the Legislature.

It's believed the MHP could move into the buildings with light to moderate renovations. He also notes the state has been paying about $1 million annually to to maintain the Boulder facility, spending money on buildings it is not using.

Nerison said the Boulder discussions started after Attorney General Austin Knudsen took office in January, after being elected in November.

"We started looking around for ways to make the DOJ more efficient and save taxpayer dollars and improve the ability of the MHP," he said.

Boulder, which has about 870 residents, is about halfway between Helena and Butte.

MDC was Montana's only residential facility for people with developmental disabilities that provided 24-hour care for those with the most severe behaviors or severe self-help deficits.

The 2015 state Legislature passed, and then-Gov. Steve Bullock signed, Senate Bill 411, sponsored by Sen. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, which closed MDC and moved its 52 residents to community-based settings within a couple of years.