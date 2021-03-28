MHP headquarters might relocate to Boulder

The Montana Highway Patrol headquarters could soon hit the road and relocate to the former Montana Developmental Center campus 30 miles south of Helena in Boulder, state officials said, eventually shifting about 40 jobs and giving the agency more space for personnel and storage.
The discussion comes as the lease is expiring on the light blue, 7,583-square-foot building that hugs Interstate 15 at 2550 Prospect Ave. in Helena, which has served as the headquarters' home since 1996.
“It’s like a submarine in here,” MHP employee Murph Powers, a self-proclaimed jack-of-all trades, said as he worked on shelves in one of the windowless rooms on Thursday.
The town of Boulder, which lost about 250 jobs when the 48-acre Montana Developmental Center campus shut down a few years ago, would welcome the MHP with open arms, its City Council president said.
“It’s a really excellent facility,” Drew Dawson said. “It’s got some very good buildings on it and it’s got a fair amount of land not being used.”
Kyler Nerison, spokesman for Department of Justice, said the current facility is not meeting the patrol’s needs, and the state-owned Boulder campus could be a good solution. He said the lease on the rented Helena property ends in June and he and others said the plan was to have the first wave of about 20 MHP employees on the campus by then.
"That’s the hope right now," Nerison said, adding the pieces will fall into place with action by the Legislature.
It's believed the MHP could move into the buildings with light to moderate renovations. He also notes the state has been paying about $1 million annually to to maintain the Boulder facility, spending money on buildings it is not using.
Nerison said the Boulder discussions started after Attorney General Austin Knudsen took office in January, after being elected in November.
"We started looking around for ways to make the DOJ more efficient and save taxpayer dollars and improve the ability of the MHP," he said.
Boulder, which has about 870 residents, is about halfway between Helena and Butte.
MDC was Montana's only residential facility for people with developmental disabilities that provided 24-hour care for those with the most severe behaviors or severe self-help deficits.
The 2015 state Legislature passed, and then-Gov. Steve Bullock signed, Senate Bill 411, sponsored by Sen. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, which closed MDC and moved its 52 residents to community-based settings within a couple of years.
Proponents say years of assault and neglect left the state with no other option than to close MDC. The Montana Department of Justice substantiated 74 incidents of abuse in 15 months at the center. A 2015 report by Disability Rights Montana claimed that one-third of 50 residents over the course of the reporting period of October 2013 until November of 2014 were mistreated, abused or neglected by staff.
Boulder residents say the legislation was rushed through. They did not deny problems existed, but they also said problems occur at other facilities and are marked as isolated incidents.
The Intensive Behavior Center, a 12-bed intensive, short-term treatment facility for people with intellectual disabilities, has remained on the Boulder campus.
It may be the Legislature that gives new life to the Boulder property, as House Bill 686 has lawmakers discussing turning it over to the Department of Justice and taking it away from the Department of Public Health and Human Services by Dec. 31. HB 686 is sponsored by Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell and is scheduled to be heard Monday by House Appropriations.
In late February, the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee voted to cut $1.1 million for maintenance of the campus and the equivalent of seven full-time positions from the Department of Public Health and Human Services' budget.
Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, said at the time the Montana Highway Patrol indicated they want to move their operations to the site.
A 2019 Independent Record story noted the Boulder campus has about 20 buildings and is owned by the state and is on land controlled by the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Department of Corrections and the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
There are several large multipurpose buildings on the campus. One features several classrooms, a full fitness facility, a gymnasium and a swimming pool with an access ramp. Another building features a very large kitchen space, also has a cafeteria area, walk-in freezer, walk-in refrigerator and more classrooms. The administration building features a general store, mail room and recycling facility.
Sgt. Jay Nelson, MHP public information officer, walked to a long blue storage shed to the west of the main headquarters building where records, trooper hats, crash kits and jumper cables are kept. Employees have to walk outside the main headquarters building to access the sheds in all kinds of weather.
Another shed holds uniforms. The MHP provides uniforms to its troopers, he said, noting the department takes pride in its professionalism and wants the uniforms to be of the same quality by the same vendor.
In all, there is 3,304 square feet of cold storage space in those sheds and 2,636 square feet of storage at an off-site radio shop that equips patrol cars and repairs radio equipment.
Other rooms in the main headquarters building are stacked to the ceiling with equipment.
Nelson said fellow employees are taking news of the possible move in stride, and it is seen as an opportunity to move into the future of law enforcement and gain more office and storage space. All who work in Helena would be given the option of working at the Boulder campus.
Nelson said there are two other locations that will not move to the potential Boulder site.
The Helena Detachment Office at 326 Washington Drive houses two detachments that consist of two sergeants and several troopers. The Executive Protection and Capitol Security on the Capitol Complex, which has a captain, a sergeant and troopers who work at the Capitol, also will not be moving.
Not everyone is happy about the possible move.
Jim Smith, former Helena mayor who serves as moderator for “Hometown Helena,” a twice-monthly online gathering of residents and business people, is seeking details about the move.
“I remember when every job or any job was important to a community,” he said Thursday.
“Perhaps this is fulfillment of that promise?” Smith wrote to Hometown Helena members earlier in the week, also noting a lack of news coverage and intervention by Helena legislators. “Perhaps it’s a reflection of Montana’s commitment to those communities, like Boulder and Warm Springs, that once housed persons with developmental conditions or mental illnesses at then-populous state institutions? Maybe it’s simply the efficient use of state resources?"
“Whatever the origin and rationale behind this proposal, I think the people of Helena would like to know a little more about it. It looks like Boulder got a heads up on this notion,” he wrote. “Helena deserves the same.”
Nerison said the DOJ is cognizant of the impact the move will have on local economies. But officials do not think there will be much of an issue of finding a new tenant in Helena.
Dawson spoke at Thursday’s Hometown Helena meeting, noting the big impact Boulder sustained when it lost 250 jobs since MDC closed. He said Boulder is seeking a new purpose for the campus, which he described as “beautiful” and has buildings that are unused.
He said the MHP’s interest in the campus was a surprise for town officials.
“We were not aware they are coming, but it was welcomed news,” Dawson said.
He said Boulder values its friendship with Helena and did not view this as a competition with its neighbor.
“I guess this road leads to the DOJ,” Smith said.
The Boulder City Council approved a resolution at its March 15 meeting, supporting the move.
The resolution says, in part, "the city of Boulder enthusiastically supports the location of Montana Highway Patrol functions at the MDC campus and would assist, as legally and fiscally permissible, to ensure a smooth transition…”
They ask Gov. Greg Gianforte, Knudsen and Col. Steve Lavin, recently appointed by Knudsen to oversee the MHP, to take necessary actions to support the move. Lavin would work from Boulder as well.
The Montana Highway Patrol was created in 1935 when residents and legislative representatives saw the need to create an enforcement agency in an effort to curb deaths on Montana’s highways.
There were 24 candidates selected from 1,500 applicants for the first Highway Patrol Recruit Academy. The officers were authorized to enforce 11 traffic laws, but their main focus was to educate and assist the public.
In the first year, fatalities decreased 25%. The 3-7-77 was added in 1956 to the shoulder patch by then-Chief Alex B. Stephenson. The emblem is a tribute to the vigilantes, the first law enforcement group in the Montana Territory.
According to its website, the patrol’s 243 troopers drive more than 5.5 million miles annually, respond to more than 160,000 calls for service and issue more than 85,000 arrest tickets and more than 100,000 warning tickets.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.