MHP considering cowboy twist to uniforms

The somewhat traditional trooper hats now worn by the Montana Highway Patrol could take a western twist.
The MHP has been letting some of its troopers test out black cowboy hats instead of the flat-brimmed hats now part of the uniform.
It recently Tweeted about the change.
If you see a trooper or two sporting a new piece of attire soon, don’t worry they haven’t gone rogue! We are currently testing new western-style hats.— Montana Highway Patrol (@MTHwyPatrol) April 2, 2021
What are your thoughts? Retweet to vote for the campaign hat & like to vote for the western hat. pic.twitter.com/Kg5cHNJSuS
The tweet then asks the public to weigh in through retweeting.
Sgt. Jay Nelson said the cowboy hat idea was sparked by Col. Steve Lavin, who now oversees the MHP. Nelson said the MHP had a cowboy hat years ago and Lavin wanted to embrace Montana’s western heritage.
Trooper Mackenzie Gifford is one of six troopers statewide who have been taking the cowboy hat for a test drive.
“It’s definitely a big topic point,” she said Tuesday, adding that reaction among fellow troopers has been 50/50.
But she said a lot of members of the public are excited about the possible change.
She grew up in Montana, and she said when she wore a hat, it was a cowboy hat.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s me.”
Nelson said the MHP uniform has evolved over the years. He said Lavin would make any final decisions.
“It’s been in our past and we’re not totally switching,” he said of the cowboy hat, adding the patrol's 247 troopers would have the option to keep their current hat or the make a switch.
MHP uniforms are provided to the troopers by the state. The hat prices are between $130 and $150.
Nelson also noted that troopers at one time wore what he described as “bus driver” hats.
Gifford, who has been with the MHP for 4 1/2 years and works out of Townsend, is also testing out a black tie with her green uniform, as opposed to the green tie now worn by troopers.
“It’s just a few minimum changes to the uniform,” Nelson said.
