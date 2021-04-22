MHP considering cowboy twist to uniforms

The somewhat traditional trooper hats now worn by the Montana Highway Patrol could take a western twist.

The MHP has been letting some of its troopers test out black cowboy hats instead of the flat-brimmed hats now part of the uniform.

It recently Tweeted about the change.

"If you see a trooper or two sporting a new piece of attire soon, don't worry, they haven't gone rogue! We are currently testing new western-style hats," the MHP tweeted earlier this month.

The tweet then asks the public to weigh in through retweeting.

Sgt. Jay Nelson said the cowboy hat idea was sparked by Col. Steve Lavin, who now oversees the MHP. Nelson said the MHP had a cowboy hat years ago and Lavin wanted to embrace Montana’s western heritage.

Trooper Mackenzie Gifford is one of six troopers statewide who have been taking the cowboy hat for a test drive.

“It’s definitely a big topic point,” she said Tuesday, adding that reaction among fellow troopers has been 50/50.

But she said a lot of members of the public are excited about the possible change.