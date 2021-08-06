MHP closes Helena headquarters amid move to Boulder

The Montana Highway Patrol said Friday it had closed its Helena headquarters office as it prepares to move to Boulder.

“Today marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new, exciting one as we say goodbye to our Headquarters in Helena, which has been our office since the (1990s),” the MHP posted online. “This move will more efficiently utilize tax dollars while improving our agency's daily operations, so that we can better serve the citizens of Montana.”

MHP officials announced earlier that the headquarters offices would be closed until Aug. 13 for the move. They said the MHP headquarters would move from rented space at 2550 Prospect Ave. in Helena, which is adjacent to Interstate 15, and go 30 miles south to state-owned property in Boulder that once housed the Montana Developmental Center.

There are about 25 employees involved in the first phase of moving.

MHP officials said the department had outgrown its Helena office space. They noted that even though the Boulder campus sat empty, the state was paying $1 million a year for maintenance. They said the move out of a rented facility to a state-owned property also saves money for taxpayers.