A large meteor breaching Earth's atmosphere over northeast Montana caused a huge fireball visible across the state late Wednesday night.

Astronomical observation cameras at the Montana Learning Center recorded video of the fireball at 10:33 p.m. in the northeastern part of the sky over Canyon Ferry Reservoir where the observatory is located.

"This thing was so great, traveling at 18,000 mph," said Ryan Hannahoe, executive director of the Montana Learning Center. "The fireball from the explosion was so intense, it was much brighter than the full moon -- it literally lit up the ground."

Observations of the fireball have been submitted to the American Meteor Society from Bigfork, Helena, Missoula and Emigrant as of Thursday afternoon.

Hannahoe also submitted the observation to the American Meteor Society and the International Meteoritical Society, where they will analyze the observation and confirm it.

So far they are the only ones to capture the meteor on video that Hannahoe knows of.

Hannahoe said because of the size of the meteor people could possibly find meteorites on the ground in Montana or Canada.

This is brightest recorded fireball observed at the Montana Learning Center since July 2021.

"It is definitely a rare occurrence," Hannahoe said. "And the world's mostly covered in ocean. So the fact that it's happening over Montana is pretty cool."

The Montana Learning Center is the largest observatory in the state and has seven camera pointed at the sky 24 hours a day, every day of the year.