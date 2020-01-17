The CEO of Western Montana Mental Health has accused Lewis and Clark County of misrepresenting the circumstances surrounding the organization's recent departure from Helena, referring to some unspecified claims as "libelous."
In an email sent to the Independent Record, county officials and others Thursday evening, the Missoula-based organization's CEO Levi Anderson wrote that representatives from Western and the county met in July 2019 to discuss a plan to enhance services in Helena by bringing new programs to Lewis and Clark County.
At the time, the county had contracts with Western to operate Our Place drop-in center and to provide a jail-based therapist position and a Crisis Response Team at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. Western was also operating the Journey Home in a building it leased from the county.
"During this discussion, I personally communicated that fragmentation in the system of care creates an unsustainable environment and one in which Western could not operate," Anderson wrote.
According to Anderson, the county notified Western in November that its contracts for the therapist position and Crisis Response Team would not be renewed after they expired at the end of the year. That prompted the therapist working in the jail to resign from Western, which left the jail without a therapist for a month.
While the county has been planning to replace Western's therapist with new county positions, county officials said they did not cancel the contract for the Crisis Response Team. They said they were simply issuing a new request for proposals as required by state law and informed Western that the organization was welcome to bid on the contract again.
"Prior to Western's decision to leave, the county very much hoped Western would respond to the RFP and ultimately be successful," county officials said in a written response. "The county also wanted to take this opportunity to establish clearer expectations for service."
Western intended to continue providing services at the jail through an equitable transition, Anderson wrote, but the county did not receive any responses to its initial request for proposals.
"The expectation that Western continue to provide services indefinitely until the County went through a second RFP process and identified a suitable provider is unrealistic," he wrote.
According to county officials, Western announced in November that it would end all Helena services in 90 days and assist with the transition to new providers. The organization then announced in December that it intended to leave the community at the end of the month, county officials said.
Western ceased operations at Our Place in December and closed the Journey Home in January.
"Western agreed they would stay 90 days and help with the transition at the Journey Home and the Our Place drop-in center and they did not," the county said in its response. "This has nothing to do with the timing for release of a RFP for crisis response team services."
The county had an agreement with Western to continue running Our Place through June 30, 2020.
"Given that the County chose to disengage with Western as a provider for multiple services, we did not feel that it was appropriate to maintain such a limited scope of service," Anderson wrote.
County officials reiterated that they had no intention of disengaging with Western for any services other than the therapist position.
"This is not disengaging in multiple services. Only two positions that Western had difficulty staffing and which are unique to the jail operations, were moved under county employ," the county said in its response. "The county assumed Western would submit a proposal for the CRT and would continue to provide service at Journey Home and the Drop-In Center (and expand other services if they chose to). The county did not ask Western to leave, Western chose to leave our community and to leave in the manner they did."
County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen has said that county officials were surprised by Western's abrupt exit. Anderson wrote that Hunthausen is an active member of Western's board of directors, so "commentary related to 'surprise' surrounding the actions of Western are disingenuous at best."
Anderson also wrote that the county had not paid invoices for services rendered as far back as April 2019. County officials said they would check their records and rectify any problems as soon as possible, if any errors are found.
"This situation is a byproduct of the county making decisions about community care in a vacuum; being driven by ignorance and arrogance. The County designed a plan to internalize clinical functions that they could not execute and have chosen to use Western Montana Mental Health Center as a scapegoat," Anderson wrote.
"County personnel have no understanding of clinical programming requirements, nor how to best deliver behavioral health programming to the citizens of Lewis & Clark County," Anderson continued. "Yet this ignorance did not stop them from terminating agreements with the only provider in the state licensed to operate the level of care delivered at Journey Home. This ignorance did not prevent them from terminating a relationship with an organization that willfully responded to support the needs of a community that lied outside of our traditional service area. But this ignorance does continue to fuel a flawed decision-making process that, ultimately, is resulting in compromised care for our most vulnerable population."
County officials strongly disputed this statement, noting that the county will have two licensed therapists and a case manager working in the jail to identify, treat and refer those with behavioral health issues.
"It will serve our community well for us all to turn our focus to the future and continuing to develop and establish comprehensive behavioral health services for the most vulnerable citizens in Helena and Lewis and Clark County," the county said in its response.
