Thanks to a nearly $1 million grant from Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services accepted Thursday by the Lewis and Clark County Commission, the county's mobile crisis response team provided by St. Peter's Health can continue to operate and the county's long-shuttered mental health crisis stabilization facility may reopen.

Lewis and Clark County's sole mental health crisis stabilization facility, formerly known as Journey Home, closed its doors more than three years ago after the operator, Missoula-based Western Montana Mental Health, abruptly ended its contracts with the county.

The county believes it has found a new care provider to operate the facility, which provides six voluntary crisis stabilization beds and two emergency detention beds. Great Falls-based Many Rivers Whole Health has been tapped to take the helm.

Journey Home previously provided crisis stabilization through 24-hour monitoring for people suffering from mental health crises, as well as a safe environment in a therapeutic setting. Individuals received medication management through an on-site psychiatric nurse practitioner. In addition, clients received individual, group and family therapies, peer support, nursing and case management.

The lion's share of the grant funding, about $665,000, will go toward reopening the facility.

Lewis and Clark Public Health Community Health Promotion Administrator A.C. Rothenbuecher told the county commissioners Thursday that sustainability is the top priority for those involved in the project.

Rothenbuecher said staff is working with the county procurement office "to make sure we have a good subcontract agreement with Many Rivers Whole Health, which is going to be a combo of this funding and as well as the support that the county has provided for the building, so that's a later conversation."

"There has been a lot of work with a lot of layers to try to reestablish what was formerly known as Journey Home, and there's a lot of leadership incorporation around that," she said. "This is an opportunity to get some start-up costs to help them get off the ground."

She said reopening the facility will likely require another year of planning and coordinating. The county will look to ensure Many Rivers can bill for Medicaid and make the operation sustainable.

"So that will be Many Rivers and behavioral health systems leadership team's priority is planning for sustainability," Rothenbuecher said.

County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen, who sits on that local behavioral health systems leadership team, along with County Commission Chairman Tom Rolfe, said it has taken "a lot of work to get to this point" and that the county has been intentionally thoughtful about the facility's re-opening.

"We have all recognized we don't want to just open it and then a year later it closes again because we can't sustain it," Hunthausen said. "We want that service to be available in our community for the long term."

The remaining about $229,000 of the DPHHS grant will go toward offsetting the cost of the county's mobile crisis response team through June 30.

The team was launched in 2020 in conjunction with St. Peter's Health, who provides the medical staff to respond to mental health crisis alongside law enforcement with the intention of diverting those experiencing a mental health crisis from the emergency room or jail.

Rothenbuecher said the DPHHS grant covers part but not all of the team's services.

"There are challenges with how to keep mobile crisis response team funded because of insufficient support whether from state or federal level," she said. "Medicaid reimbursement is not yet finalized, although it's supposed to start July 1 and what that package entails is sort of unknown to everyone."

She said there is uncertainty around the needed programs and funding for them.

"It costs a lot to run a facility, it costs a lot to pay staff, and some of that overhead cost is typically not sufficient," Rothenbuecher said. "This grant program is helpful to St. Peter's Health. It's not the full cost to run the mobile crisis response team nor does it fund staffing for what we really want to have, which is a 24/7 mobile crisis response team."

The grant funding came from DPHHS through its Crisis Diversion Grant Program, previously known as the Tribal County Matching Grant.

"In some way shape or form these dollars are coming to our community. How we can use them and how they'll match up with Medicaid reimbursement and those different kinds of formulas and percentages may change, but there's going to be resources for community based behavioral health crisis services," Hunthausen said. "And I really appreciate St. Pete's stepping up and with these unknowns they have said we are still willing to stay in the game and go forward and be your partner even though we don't know where next year's funding will come from yet or how it will come down through the system. But I believe that it'll be there."