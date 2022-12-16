Menorah lighting, Hanukkah celebration Sunday in Helena

The Montana Jewish Project is having a menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration Sunday.

The event is free and is 4-6 p.m. at Temple Emanu-el, 515 N. Ewing St., with the menorah lighting at 4:30 p.m.

There will be arts and crafts for kids, and food will be served. The public may attend.

People are asked to RSVP at https://bit.ly/3W7bLFH.

Organizers said this will be the first time since 1934 there will be Hanukkah lights in the Helena building.

On Aug. 25, the Montana Jewish Projected finalized negotiations with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena and bought back the oldest synagogue in Montana, returning the building for use by the Jewish community for the first time in 87 years.

There will also be a menorah lighting Monday at the state Capitol rotunda at noon. The public may attend.