The city of Helena will begin working on upgrades and improvements to the playground at Memorial Park this fall to address long-term safety concerns, officials said Monday.

The project should be complete by late spring. Park users may experience partial closures of the playground as sections of equipment are replaced, city officials said.

The upgrades are being done in response to an assessment by the original playground manufacturer, Leather and Associates. After evaluating the playground, they determined that many components of the aging wooden structure were degrading and would become a safety concern in the future.

The current structure was installed in 2003 thanks to "tremendous work" by community members, city officials said.

New playground equipment will be installed but efforts will be made to retain as much of the current structure as possible, including the wooden perimeter fence that recognizes the people involved with the original construction, city officials said.