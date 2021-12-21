Memorial in Helena honors those who died while homeless

Leonard Collins

Armando Frederico

Carina Robin Otteson

These three people, who died on the streets of Helena while experiencing homelessness during the last year, were memorialized during the annual Longest Night ceremony hosted by YWCA Helena and United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area Tuesday evening at Anchor Park.

"They're human beings," local United Way Executive Director Emily McVey said in an interview following the memorial.

McVey noted that many of the people her organization and others in the community work with to find and maintain stable housing are working full time and are from the area.

YWCA Helena Executive Director Jen Gursky said the number of people experiencing homelessness across the state of Montana has increased nearly 16% over the past year.

"That number is expected to increase," Gursky said, noting the persistence of the COVID-19 health pandemic and the end of a related eviction moratorium.

The memorial is meant to honor those largely forgotten by their community, but it also is intended to inspire action among those in attendance.

"We can be a community of compassion, dignity and neighborliness," Gursky told the nearly 40 people in attendance Tuesday.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said there is plenty of work in this vein to go around.

"The problem is increasing in Montana," Collins said. "It is not one person's problem; it's all of ours."

Collins encouraged community members, local organizations and his fellow leaders in city government to do more to address the problems.

"This year there were more homeless people on the streets than ever before in my 28 years in Helena," he said.

Collins urged people to get involved and offers ideas instead of complaints.

"Let's come back next year and say, 'This is what we did,'" Collins said.

Other community members who participated in the memorial included Mike Jetty, who sang a Native American prayer song, and Helena Symphony Orchestra Hornist Erin Vang who played and read aloud the traditional Jewish mourner's kaddish.

McVey said though homelessness is a complex issue with no simple solution, she encouraged those looking for ways to help to contact local officials, city and county commissioners, and express their concern over the issue.

Helena's city commissioners are in the midst of determining how to spend federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. One place the more than $8 million in aid could land is with programs dedicated to combating homelessness and affordable housing.

