Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Volunteers combed through Forestvale Cemetery on Saturday, placing flags at the headstones of veterans in honor of Memorial Day.

Among them were many Helena-area Boy Scout Troops and a Cub Scout pack as well.

“We have quite a group out here,” said Bill Rich, commander of American Legion Post 2, which organizes the annual tribute and had several members placing flags.

Rich also serves as the chartered organization's representative with the Scout troops.

Rich said placing the flags is a service project for the Scouts, adding it stresses Americanism. He said it was also a way for them to honor the service members who died.

Ray Read, director of the Montana Military Museum, estimated there are nearly 400 veterans buried at Forestvale.

“We find more every year,” he said.

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971, according to history.com.

Among the Scouts participating Saturday were Boy Scout Troop 217, an all-female troop.

“I like it,” said Kayle Fitzgerald, 11. “It’s fun hanging out with my friends and helping veterans.”

Lilly Kendall, 12, also said it was fun.

“I like seeing the weird last names,” she said, but added it was sad to see the names of newborns.

The flags will remain at the cemetery until June 3, when they will be gathered and placed in storage.

Rich said the legion places the flags on graves every year and will use volunteers again.

“I really appreciate them coming out,” he said of the Scouts. “And I appreciate the leaders who come with them.”