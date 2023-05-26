Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here is a roundup of Memorial Day-related activities in Helena, East Helena and Fort Harrison:

Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation will conduct a traditional Memorial Day ceremony at the Lewis & Clark County Veterans Memorial, in Memorial Park, Helena at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Gold Star families, area veterans, their families and the Citizens of the City of Helena and Lewis & Clark County are invited to attend this 155th anniversary of Memorial day.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved Lewis and Clark, American Legion Post 2 at the same time.

This year's guest speaker is Chief Warrant Officer Kenneth Rosenbaum, U.S. Army retired. Rosenbaum served for more than 30 years. He has flown as a combat pilot in the Republic of Vietnam, Bosnia, Desert Storm in Iraq, and Afghanistan. After leaving the active Army he served with the Montana Army National Guard as an instructor pilot training U.S. Army helicopter personnel.

He is the incoming commander of American Legion Post 2.

Other Memorial Day/Week events include:

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 10010, East Helena will have their annual Memorial Day Parade 11 a.m. on May 29 (the federal/state holiday). The parade begins at VFW Post 10010 at 117 W. Main St. and proceeds to JFK Park for a ceremony. Upon completion, the parade will return to the post where a luncheon will be served.

The traditional Memorial Day ceremony will be 1 p.m., Tuesday at the Montana Veterans Affairs Division, State of Montana Cemetery located at historic Fort William Henry Harrison. The guest speaker is Lt Gov Kristen Juras.