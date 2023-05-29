Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Scores of people lined the street Monday for the traditional Memorial Day Parade in East Helena.

The parade, hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10010, began at the post and proceeded to Main Street Park for a ceremony. The public was then treated to a lunch at the post.

The observance of Memorial Day continues 1 p.m., Tuesday at the Montana Veterans Affairs Division, State of Montana Cemetery located at historic Fort William Henry Harrison. The guest speaker is Lt Gov. Kristen Juras.

At 3p.m. Tuesday, there is a ceremony by the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation at the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial, in Memorial Park, Helena.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved Lewis and Clark, American Legion Post 2 at the same time.

This year's guest speaker is Chief Warrant Officer Kenneth Rosenbaum, U.S. Army retired. Rosenbaum served for more than 30 years. He has flown as a combat pilot in the Republic of Vietnam, Bosnia, Desert Storm in Iraq, and Afghanistan. After leaving the active Army he served with the Montana Army National Guard as an instructor pilot training U.S. Army helicopter personnel.

He is the incoming commander of American Legion Post 2.

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971, according to history.com.