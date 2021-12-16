Melissa Joan Hart movie filmed in East Helena airs Friday

“Mistletoe in Montana,” the television Christmas holiday movie that filmed some scenes in East Helena and other locations in the Helena area in July, will premiere Friday on the Lifetime channel.

The movie stars Melissa Joan Hart, who starred on TV as “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and actor Duane Henry.

The Spectrum TV guide has the show listed for 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday in Montana on channel 20. It will also be shown at 4 p.m. Wednesday and 8:03 p.m. Christmas Day.

The Lifetime webpage offers a summary of the movie: “Welcome to Paradise Ranch, where city slickers get to be cowboys and cowgirls. Merry (Melissa Joan Hart), who owns the ranch has been unlucky in love, but that's about to change when a single father, Mark (Duane Henry), books the ranch for Christmas week.”

Extras from East Helena helped film a scene in which they were bundled up in wintry finery on a sweltering Saturday night in July and do holiday shopping as a carriage ride took place around a Christmas parade.

East Helena residents, including mayor-elect Kelly Harris, were recruited as extras, filling in the background.

Scenes were also shot in the Canyon Ferry area.

The movie is produced by Hartbreak Films with Paula Hart and Melissa Joan Hart serving as executive producers. Kellie Martin directs from a script by Don Perez.

