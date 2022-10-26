Megan Coleman, Helena Police Department

After spending a few years pursuing higher-paying work, Megan Coleman decided she would rather make a career of helping others and became an officer with the Helena Police Department.

“I definitely got the calling for public service,” she said.

Coleman said the most rewarding part of her job is “actually helping someone get through a difficult situation.” Even people she has arrested have thanked her for being nice, she said.

“It never occurred to me to not be kind to someone, even after making a mistake and getting arrested,” she said.

The Great Falls native went to work for HPD about four years ago. She responds to everything from routine traffic stops to overdoses, domestic violence calls and other dangerous situations, noting that no two days are alike.

“There’s a little bit of everything,” she said.

Although Coleman is a self-described introvert who had some difficulties communicating effectively when she first started in law enforcement, she said that part of the job has become easier with experience. She said this is an important skill to master, as officers need to exhaust all communication efforts before taking further action when working to de-escalate a situation.

De-escalating mental health crisis situations is one of the primary goals of crisis intervention services, and Coleman was recently named the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Officer of the Year by the Helena chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness for her “outstanding service to citizens of Helena with mental health conditions and their families.”

Coleman said she took a CIT class at the beginning of this year and enjoyed it so much that she is now training to become a CIT coordinator. In this role, she will teach other first responders locally and throughout the state how to help people suffering from a mental health crisis.

“I do feel pretty passionate about mental health and trying to help people in those situations,” she said.

And that passion has not gone unnoticed by the community and her supervisors.

“She is responsive to the community to which she serves and can show empathy during times of crisis,” Helena Police Chief Brett Petty said. “Officer Coleman’s greatest characteristic is her contagious positive attitude that she carries with her every day. Officer Coleman is an asset to the Helena community as well as the Helena Police Department.”