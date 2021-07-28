Meetings in Townsend, White Sulphur Springs on Wednesday to discuss Woods Creek fire

Community meetings will be held Wednesday in White Sulphur Springs and Townsend to give the public more information on the Woods Creek fire, officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said.

White Sulphur Springs will have a meeting at 6 p.m. at the White Sulphur Springs High School Football Field.

Townsend will have a meeting at 8 p.m. at the community building at the fairgrounds. The meeting will be streamed live on Facebook. People are advised to go to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HLCNF for more information.

The Woods Creek Fire was started by lightning July 10 near Boulder Lakes in the Big Belt Mountains and has burned nearly 7,000 acres and is 0% contained, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Evacuation orders are in effect for the Upper Duck Creek road, Upper Gurnett Creek road and Upper Dry Gulch Road. Evacuations remain in effect for Forest Service recreation sites: Thompson Guard Station, Gipsy Lake Campground, and the Atlanta Creek Road. Pre-evacuations remain in effect for the Camas Creek Road, northwest of White Sulphur Springs, authorities said.

The most notable fire activity Tuesday was in the Camas Creek drainage, but fire activity was moderated due to the smoke inversion. The fire has made it down to Trail #139 and is hung up on the ridge along the south flank of the fire. The fire area is in thick, forested area with a lot of dead and down trees, officials said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

