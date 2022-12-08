Meeting will address progress, plans at former ASARCO East Helena Smelter

A public meeting will be held Tuesday to discuss cleanup, redevelopment progress and plans at the former ASARCO East Helena Smelter site.

The 6 p.m. meeting, hosted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Montana Environmental Trust Group (METG), trustee of the Montana Environmental Custodial Trust, will be held at the METG Office, 324 Manlove Ave., East Helena.

It will start with a presentation, and a question-and-answer period will follow. Refreshments will be provided.

The former ASARCO site includes a lead smelter that operated from 1888-2001.

People can watch the meeting online via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/METGmeetings. Use meeting ID 946 584 8922 and passcode B8U7EX.

To join by phone, call 646-876-9923. Use meeting ID 946 584 8922 and passcode 664564.

At one time the smelter processed 70,000 tons of lead bullion a year, and provided a livelihood for thousands. The smelter closed in 2001, and after later declaring bankruptcy, ASARCO placed about $96 million in a trust managed by METG.

The state is a beneficiary in the trust via the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Montana Department of Justice, along with the EPA. Contamination, including arsenic and selenium in soils, at the site have caused groundwater plumes and levels above safe drinking water standards.

According to meeting organizers, the public can hear updates and ask questions about various topics including:

• Remediation and restoration of an 80-acre parcel along Prickly Pear Creek (east of Wylie Drive) was recently completed to enhance migratory bird habitat and pave the way for opening the Greenway Trail.

• The removal of the temporary bypass channel used to relocate Prickly Pear Creek was substantially completed in 2022 as part of the last remaining cleanup measures at the site.

• The removal and shipment of unfumed slag from the 16-million-ton slag pile for recycling in South Korea continued in 2022 and will be followed by grading and capping of the slag pile as part of final corrective measures to address groundwater contamination.

• The sale of more than 900 acres of former ASARCO lands is now in the planning stages, and is expected to culminate with the transfer of at least 880 acres in 2023.

So far, 777 acres formerly owned by ASARCO have already been sold or donated for public and private projects, including two public schools, a mixed-used development, a subdivision, expanded manufacturing, and the 322-acre Greenway Trail.