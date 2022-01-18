Meeting aims to get Helena 'on board' for passenger rail

Sleeping Giant Citizens Council, the Helena affiliate of the Northern Plains Resource Council, is having a free public forum on passenger rail at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 over Zoom.

The forum will discuss a proposed passenger rail line, the North Coast Hiawatha Route, which will connect 24 counties across southern Montana. Lewis and Clark County is one of seven counties that has not joined the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, which organizers of this meeting say puts Helena at a disadvantage concerning the planning, routing, grant possibilities, and scheduling of the train line.

The forum will discuss the social, economic and environmental benefits of the passenger rail line for Helena, "and convince the County Commissioners to get on board and join the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority."

The forum will feature six panelists, including Mayor Wilmot Collins; Jeremy Johnson, professor of political science at Carroll College; and Mike Rooney of Downtown Helena Incorporated. Dave Strohmaier, the chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, will be the guest speaker. There will be time for Q&A after the panelists speak. An online petition will be available to sign to help generate support for the rail line.

Register for the free event at this link: https://bit.ly/3zTGj3o.

Those who register will be sent a confirmation e-mail with information about joining the meeting. Contact Emily at (406)-248-1154 or e-mail emily@northernplains.org with questions or comments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0