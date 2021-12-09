Meet the Montanans behind the scenes of new film ‘The Power of the Dog’

Montanans played key roles behind the scenes in the new powerhouse film, “The Power of the Dog,” that opened in theaters Nov. 24 and seems destined for a few Oscars.

Critics have been particularly impressed with Benedict Cumberbatch’s portrayal of the dark and sinister Montana rancher Phil Burbank.

His performance is being called “a definitive career best...at once both terrifying and terrified.”

And it’s directed by Oscar-winning screenwriter, Jane Campion, who earned acclaim for her 1994 film, “The Piano.”

“The Power of the Dog” is based on Montana writer Thomas Savage’s novel by that name and is considered Savage’s best work.

In the film, Phil Burbank, a brilliant, angry and charismatic rancher, inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother George brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them. The movie slowly reveals the tortured role he’s playing.

An opening night film preview Nov. 24 at The Myrna Loy featured short talks by three people -- Randy Rieman, O. Alan Weltzien and Scott Hibbard -- who all had some part in either the making of the film or helping Cumberbatch immerse himself in his role as a cowboy.

And there was a surprise video message to the audience by Cumberbatch, which was played before the film.

He admitted he was glad he wasn’t in Montana that night because he was nervous that the “experts” in the room would spot things that weren’t quite Montana, since it was filmed in New Zealand.

“I’m thrilled to be speaking to you,” he said in his video, and thanked folks for “the hospitality, the inclusion, the support and the ... great time you showed me.”

He particularly acknowledged Randy Rieman and his wife, Jenn Swanson, who run a horse operation near Choteau, for “looking after a city slicker in a new world,” housing him, feeding him and transporting him.

“Randy, as you know, is pretty extraordinary…. They’re both incredibly gifted and smart and lovely human beings to spend any amount of time with.”

Rieman, an acclaimed cowboy poet, horse expert, and master rawhide braider, is known for his skills in teaching others how to ride and work with horses and handle stock. He teaches workshops all over the country and in Europe.

He’d been contacted by Montana Film Commissioner Allison Whitmer in 2018, asking him to take charge of tutoring Cumberbatch in the art of Montana cowboying -- from western riding and roping, to branding and castrating calves, to braiding reatas.

“It was all pretty hush hush,” said Rieman, who reported that when he picked up Cumberbatch at the Great Falls airport, “People were gobsmacked at his presence.

“He’s a very keen observer and very interested in understanding every aspect of how our lives work on ranches,” said Rieman. “He was really into trying to garner what it’s like to … be a rancher.”

Both looking and feeling like a Montana cowboy from the 1920s was essential for Cumberbatch to immerse himself in his role.

“It was a privilege to work with him. It’s nice to pass on knowledge I’ve learned in the past 40 years,” said Rieman.

He wanted to be comfortable on a horse and branding and roping and braiding a rope.

“We talked a lot about his craft and how he invests himself in the character. He really does immerse himself in things.”

Cumberbatch wasn’t starting from scratch. He did know how to ride a horse, but it was English style.

“We worked and worked and worked,” said Rieman.

“We worked on riding. We roped together. We branded cattle, three different styles. “He got proficient at castrating calves.”

Rieman took him to three different ranches -- the Sieben Live Stock Company, Two Dot Cattle Company and the J Bar L.

“Benedict was gracious and open. We brought him to our little old house that was under construction, we camped in a teepee, we slept in horse trailers.”

Cumberbatch took it all in stride.

“He learned a lot,” said Rieman. “He did himself proud.

“He was good at everything he did. He’s a good hand.

“I was flattered and honored and so surprised,” said Rieman of the video message from Cumberbatch. “We always knew he was a world class actor, but he’s also a world class human being.

“We have a friend. He helped to decorate our souls, and we had a hand in decorating his soul.”

Another key behind-the-scenes role was played by Weltzien, who is the preeminent Savage scholar and wrote Savage’s biography, “Savage West.”

“I’ve been his cheerleader for 20 years.”

The writer and emeritus professor of English at UM-Western and his wife, Lynn, hosted Campion and producer Tanya Seghatchian for a weekend in 2018 and introduced them to Savage country.

“We showed them all the home ground -- his life in Dillon and his life in Horse Prairie.” They also introduced them to Sandy James, Savage’s nephew.

Weltzien is thrilled the film is out and that it’s so good.

Although Savage claimed he never wrote an autobiography, he was actually writing his family story in his novels, said Weltzien. Dillon is written about over and over again.

Savage had a photographic memory. He remembered everything -- voices, gossip, building facades.

Benedict’s bad-assed character, Phil, is based on Savage’s own Uncle Bill.

And Rose, who Phil torments, is based on Savage’s mother, Beth Brenner, who was an alcoholic.

Bronco Henry Williams was also real, said Weltzien.

Although deceased, Bronco Henry has a prominent role in the film. In real life, he was a renowned cowboy in Lemhi County, Idaho, with several places named after him, said Weltzien.

Savage had no patience for a romantic take on cowboys, according to Weltzien. His view was that ranches destroy people.

Weltzien is hoping the film will spark a renewed interest in Savage and his other works, restore his reputation as one of Montana’s top writers and also spark interest in making films in southwest Montana.

Hibbard’s son Cooper and Cooper’s wife, Ashley Wertheimer, hosted Cumberbatch for several days at the Sieben Live Stock Company outside of Helena.

Hibbard and family friends had a tent camp set up as part of an annual gathering, and Cumberbatch came out and joined them around the fire.

“He’s an absolutely delightful guy,” said Hibbard. And, apparently, Cumberbatch jumped in to help with doing the dishes while visiting.

He also participated in branding and in castrating calves, which is not a pleasant thing to have to do, said Hibbard.

Nor did these tasks come easily.

Cumberbatch’s hands were shaking when he first started working with the calves, but he learned to become comfortable with it for his role.

And speaking of roles, they’re something Cumberbatch has a gift for.

Hibbard recounted that Cooper and Ashley were talking with Cumberbatch, when he suddenly slipped into being Randy Rieman before their eyes -- his voice, gestures, inflections, body movements, posture.

“It was Randy.

“It made the hair on the back of their necks stand up.”

And then he slipped right back into being Benedict.

“Absolutely a delightful guy,” said Hibbard. “Genuine. Down to earth. Humble. Brilliant. He’s absolutely brilliant.”

