Meet The Bray’s new director Rebecca Harvey

“What happened here blew up the world,” said Rebecca Harvey, the new executive director at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts.

What happens next could prove just as powerful.

She is convinced that whatever happens next, it will bubble up from within The Bray.

Founded in 1951 by Helena brickmaker and arts patron Archie Bray, Sr., The Bray has become an internationally acclaimed center for ceramic arts.

It’s attracted most of the top ceramic artists in the world at least sometime during their career, either as a resident artist or a visiting instructor.

“I was always so interested in the stuff of the world,” Harvey said of how she found her passion for ceramic arts.

Playing with mud and sticks as a kid in Ohio was one of her fond memories of tactilely exploring the world around her.

After a disappointing short stint in college studying pre-med and pre-law, she realized “this is not what I want to do” and bailed.

While working at a production pottery, she discovered that she really loved working with clay, and shovels and “the big muscle stuff.”

“Ceramics is so much about the body – tools and shovels and digging.

“Plus, ceramics is a really great way to look at the world,” she said. “Almost every culture has some type of ceramics.”

Diving deeper, she did a summer residency at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Maine and then studied with the legendary ceramic artist and teacher Bill Daley in Philadelphia.

After completing graduate work at Cranbrook Academy of Art, she worked at Ohio State University for 23 years as a professor and later chair of the art department.

Most recently, she did short stints as Head of Programme in Applied Art at the Royal College of Art in London and then last year at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, where she was director of the school of art.

Although she planned to stay at Ball State for a number of years, when she saw The Bray was searching for an executive director, it seemed the perfect fit.

A confessed curriculum wonk with impressive administrative chops, Harvey was ready for a leap into the nonprofit world and a chance to focus her administrative skills completely on ceramics.

It “was too good to pass up.”

“I love learning new things,” she said. “I feel privileged that I have an outsider eye to look at things.”

In fact, when Archie Bray created his upstart ceramics center, he brought an outsider eye to the world of ceramics that forever changed the field.

The young artists helping Bray – Peter Voulkos and Rudy Autio – were the ones who started “blowing the whole thing up.”

They’re credited with pushing clay from the world of craft into the arena of modern art.

Their art instructor at Montana State University, Frances Senska, was another powerful influence on The Bray.

And Harvey is excited to announce that “one of the things I’m most proud of is renaming the education building for Fransces Senska – she’s kind of an untold story.”

The Bray will be recognizing Senska and her contributions to The Bray at a special event this fall by naming the new educational center in her honor.

The story of The Bray is not just the story of a lot of white men, added Harvey. “She came out here and was instrumental.” She was an early advocate of “dig your own clay. Use the natural material. Pay attention and respond to what’s available.”

Former Bray director, Steven Young Lee, in his new role as special projects manager, is already helping The Bray take its first steps in a new direction, serving new audiences.

The Bray is partnering with Cannupa Hanska Luger, a Native American artist who will be building an earth lodge at The Bray that will be dedicated toward education around indigenous practices.

It’s also partnering with Bill Strickland from the Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild in Pittsburgh that uses art to help disadvantaged youth and Theaster Gates, who’s earned a national reputation for his socially engaged art, and won a Smithsonian Innovation Award.

Harvey has also been an innovator at previous jobs, putting together teams of artists and engineers to tackle real world problems and future possibilities.

At the Royal College of Art, where she was head of ceramics, glass, metals and jewelry, “people would come and say, ‘We’re interested in knowing how to build a house on Mars.’ And she would put together a team to help do it.

One area The Bray could explore is creating new, unique clay bodies, tailor made to artists’ needs. It has a perfect team to do it – the Bray clay business and its resident artists.

More and more science teams, she said, are adding artists because of how artists think and problem solve. “That’s something I think as artists we are really good at, considering the impossible.”

One of the biggest items on Harvey’s plate is planning The Bray’s 75th anniversary in 2026, which will bring in artists from around the world.

She’s excited about being part of shaping The Bray’s history.

And, in the more immediate future, she wants to live on The Bray grounds.

“My dream is to renovate the chicken coop at The Bray,” which has been a residence of directors Josh DeWeese and Dave Shaner and his wife, Ann, and their children.

“I want to live surrounded by ceramics,” Harvey said.

Although she’s a lifelong flatlander and laughs that she’s somewhat suspicious of mountains, she couldn’t be happier here.

“I’m thrilled to be in Montana, and I’m over the moon to be at The Archie Bray. The idea that I could center all my life and conversations around all things ceramic.

“And what an amazing time to be here. We’re at the edge of making an even bigger step.

“For me, it feels like it’s a real giving back to the field that gave me so much pleasure – my life’s work.

“It’s amazing, people from all over the world come here. It’s been life-changing to so many artists.

“It’s really moved the field forward – not just here in Montana, but across the U.S. and across the world. We’ve had a real impact.

“Another exciting thing about The Bray, it wasn’t built FOR us … it was built BY us – just internally bubbling up without a grand plan.

“I’m just going to be here as part of that bubble. It’s not for me to make the grand plan, it’s just to get the next couple steps forward.”