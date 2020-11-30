Meet Phil Borup, Helena YMCA's new CEO

"I'd love to bring something like that to Helena," Borup said. "That's one thing that is in the back of my mind."

Borup also implemented a program focused on teaching third graders the fundamentals of swimming. He decided to focus on this after learning that drowning was the leading cause of death in kids under the age of 14 in Montana.

Borup attributed this not to swimming pools, but to the numerous bodies of natural water in the state often used for swimming. He wanted to adapt the YMCA's traditional swim training to fit non-pool environments. Borup said that only about 10% of third graders tested could pass a test to effectively swim at the Y. After about two days of training that would typically increase to 30% or 40%.

When the first group of third graders came through the sixth grade program many years later, Borup said they found the training was very successful in increasing the number of sixth graders who could pass the swim test.

This program was sponsored by the Butte Ski Club, who would go on to sponsor the program on a permanent basis due to its success.

"Those two programs have really played off each other and become institutions in Butte," Borup said.