Meet Phil Borup, Helena YMCA's new CEO

Phil Borup has spent the past decade of his life dedicated to philanthropic work, and now he is the Helena YMCA's newest CEO.
Borup spent the past eight years in Butte as CEO of the Butte Family YMCA. Borup said he initially took on the role of Butte CEO as part of his and his wife's desire to work in a nonprofit area. They found their way into Montana after wanting to live closer to Borup's mother and sister in Utah.
According to Borup, his first brush with philanthropy came in 2004. His then 14-year-old son collapsed after a production of "Les Misérables" and was subsequently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. At the time, Borup was between jobs and the community came together to pay for his son's medical bills via fundraising, bake sales and other charitable ventures.
"That whole experience, being on the receiving end and seeing all that love, changed my heart," Borup said. "It really transformed me and my wife to seek full-time work helping communities."
Later on, during the 2008 recession, Borup was recruited by a friend who was working on a startup and knew of his prior financial and health care industry experience. Borup was living in Sacramento, California, at the time and the job saw Borup and his friend helping secure services for wartime veterans and the families of deceased veterans. There was a ton of demand for the work they were doing during that 18-month period, he said.
Borup would later do more philanthropic work helping find dental services and later water and services for young children in Nicaragua.
"I kind of got the nonprofit bug," he said.
He would later make the move to Butte where he would serve as CEO of that YMCA.
"I've come to love Butte quite a bit," Borup said. "The community really sticks together."
When Borup first began at the Butte Family YMCA, it was in distress. He said the organization was on the brink of closure and he worked to quickly help stabilize operations. According to Borup, the bank didn't really want the YMCA's building and hoped the organization would succeed.
The first program that Borup implemented in Butte was a program focused on getting sixth graders involved with the local YMCA. The idea was to get them involved, helping them live healthier lives and get a leg up with more opportunities. Over time, with help from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, the program would expand to take on seventh and eighth grade students as well and serve more than 1,000 kids.
Many of these students would even go on to work for the YMCA in Borup's later years in the position.
Broup said the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation was so impressed with the level of participation, they continued to support the program in a permanent capacity.
"I'd love to bring something like that to Helena," Borup said. "That's one thing that is in the back of my mind."
Borup also implemented a program focused on teaching third graders the fundamentals of swimming. He decided to focus on this after learning that drowning was the leading cause of death in kids under the age of 14 in Montana.
Borup attributed this not to swimming pools, but to the numerous bodies of natural water in the state often used for swimming. He wanted to adapt the YMCA's traditional swim training to fit non-pool environments. Borup said that only about 10% of third graders tested could pass a test to effectively swim at the Y. After about two days of training that would typically increase to 30% or 40%.
When the first group of third graders came through the sixth grade program many years later, Borup said they found the training was very successful in increasing the number of sixth graders who could pass the swim test.
This program was sponsored by the Butte Ski Club, who would go on to sponsor the program on a permanent basis due to its success.
"Those two programs have really played off each other and become institutions in Butte," Borup said.
Borup said he hopes to bring this kind of partnership to his role in Helena. He hopes to partner with the school district and other community organizations who want to see youths succeed.
"I believe in coalition. You really need to have a buy-in and participation," Borup said. "When you do something like this and people see what you're doing, they'll often come to you."
Borup believes when trying to help youths, everyone in the community wants to see success. The first thing he wants to do in Helena is find out what is most important to the Helena community. He said the Helena Y has already done a great job reaching kids, and he hopes that by partnering with the Helena Y staff he can help push the organization's programs further.
"There are opportunities for us to help in areas we aren't even aware of yet," Borup said. "We want to be there to respond."
