Meet Helena's 1st female Eagle Scout Hailey Carpenter

Helena resident Hailey Carpenter is among the first class of female Eagle Scouts in the history of Montana Boy Scouts.
The 17-year-old Helena resident was approved by the Scouts board of review on Sept. 13.
Gabrielle Thorsen of Bigfork, Kaylee King of Columbia Falls and Eva Isbell of Missoula are also expected to receive the honor. They are part of a surge of more than 31,000 girls nationwide to join the Boy Scouts of America since it was allowed in February of 2019.
"What Scouts has to offer is more challenging," Hailey said. "It fit all of my different interests."
Traditionally, boys begin their Scouting careers as young as age 7. They have until their 18th birthday to accrue at least 21 merit badges and complete other requirements, including a lengthy community service project, to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest in the organization.
Since Boy Scouts of America's inception in 1911, only 4% of Scouts have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
Hailey had only about a year and half to meet those requirements but said the highly condensed timeline did not deter her.
"It was all or nothing," she said.
Not only did she meet the requirements, she crushed them.
Instead of 21 merit badges, Hailey earned 36. She said her favorite was the first aid merit badge. During her first summer as a Scout, she participated in a National Youth Leadership training camp at K-M Ranch outside of Lewistown. She was such an integral part of the training that the Scoutmaster invited her back this past summer to participate as a mentor. She served as a Senior Patrol Leader for her troop, which entailed guiding meetings, planning outings and attending Patrol Leader Council meetings.
She also led a team of about 10 volunteers in the construction of a new equipment shed for the East Helena High School softball team. Hailey put about 223 hours into the service project.
She did all this during one of the most uncertain times in American history. Her father, Justin Carpenter, said that is what impressed him most.
"They didn't let COVID stop them from doing a good turn," he said, describing a day when Hailey and her sister put up signs of encouragement in the yard of their elderly neighbor who served in the military through multiple wars and is now confined to his home due to the pandemic.
"We've been impressed in the last year at how much confidence she's gained in her decision making," said Hailey's mother, Erin Carpenter.
Before the gender barrier was struck down last year, girls were given pamphlets announcing the new opportunity at their schools. But it was not Hailey who was initially sold on the Scouts. It was her younger sister, Ashley Carpenter.
Ashley said she has had friends in the Scouts since she was in kindergarten, but she wanted her sister to join with her.
While the two had always been close, Erin said the experience has brought the two much closer.
"They've really come together," she said of her daughters. "They build each other up. They're a great team."
Hailey and Ashley's chartering organization, a sponsor basically, is American Legion Post #2, of which their father, Justin Carpenter is a member.
Post Commander Bill White said the decision to sponsor the girls was an easy one.
"They do so much to help out at the post," White said. "We're really quite proud of them."
White said supporting children and youth is one of American Legion's founding pillars, and that he can't think of better representatives to demonstrate that than Hailey and Ashley.
"By us helping them, they help us tell the public American Legion supports youth," he said. "They not only represent us as the American Legion, but also all the young ladies following them."
Hailey said she is aware of her new status as a role model. That was an aspect of the endeavor that greatly appealed to her.
"That was kind of a goal in all this, become a mentor and help the girl Scouting program grow," Hailey said. "It's something I could've benefited from when I was younger. I want to help girls grow in a way I wasn't able to until I was older."
