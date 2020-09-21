Meet Helena's 1st female Eagle Scout Hailey Carpenter

Ashley said she has had friends in the Scouts since she was in kindergarten, but she wanted her sister to join with her.

While the two had always been close, Erin said the experience has brought the two much closer.

"They've really come together," she said of her daughters. "They build each other up. They're a great team."

Hailey and Ashley's chartering organization, a sponsor basically, is American Legion Post #2, of which their father, Justin Carpenter is a member.

Post Commander Bill White said the decision to sponsor the girls was an easy one.

"They do so much to help out at the post," White said. "We're really quite proud of them."

White said supporting children and youth is one of American Legion's founding pillars, and that he can't think of better representatives to demonstrate that than Hailey and Ashley.

"By us helping them, they help us tell the public American Legion supports youth," he said. "They not only represent us as the American Legion, but also all the young ladies following them."

Hailey said she is aware of her new status as a role model. That was an aspect of the endeavor that greatly appealed to her.