Meet Dr. Sandra Bauman, Helena College's new dean

Bauman was seemingly always bound for a career in two-year colleges. While a student herself, her dissertation was on student success and retention of two-year college students. Bauman clearly has a passion for the work she does. Bauman said she has always loved teaching and still teaches to this day when her schedule allows for it.

When Bauman first came to Helena College, it was under interim dean Kirk Lacey. The first time Bauman was asked to serve as interim dean was between the transition from Lacey to Vosejpka. This was a little more than a year after Bauman came to the college. She said it was unexpected, but it wasn't intimidating because it was only meant to be for a short period of time. Bauman said it was much more intimidating to take on the role this past May during the pandemic. However, she knew it was important for Helena College to keep working on its initiatives.

"It totally wasn't my goal. I didn't even apply last time around. I was content to serve as associate dean for the rest of my career," Bauman said. "I was sort of surprised to be where I am now. I certainly don't regret it. The relationships I have with Helena College's employees helped me make the decision."