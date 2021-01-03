Meet Dr. Sandra Bauman, Helena College's new dean

Dr. Sandra Bauman said that when she first joined Helena College as the school's associate dean of academic affairs two years ago, she never expected to wind up in the school's top job.
However, this is exactly what happened. After serving as interim dean since the departure of Laura Vosejpka in May, the Montana Board of Regents approved Bauman's appointment as dean on Nov. 18.
Bauman is a self-proclaimed "Montana girl." She was born in Deer Lodge and a graduate of Montana State University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in modern language, master's in public relations and doctorate in adult and higher education. She previously lived and worked in Helena prior to moving to Great Falls, where she worked at Great Falls College as the director of academic affairs from 2011 to 2018. Bauman also worked as the director of financial aid at University of Providence (formerly University of Great Falls) prior to her stint at Great Falls College.
Bauman has worked in higher education since 1996, and she started in the financial sector. She said her move into the student side when she first joined Helena College was actually a bigger leap than the one to the dean's position. However, Bauman said she wanted to broaden her experiences in two-year colleges.
"The move from Great Falls College to Helena College was the next logical progression of my career," Bauman said. "I was the first person to move into that consolidated leadership role. It was actually my boss in Great Falls that recommended that position to me."
Bauman was seemingly always bound for a career in two-year colleges. While a student herself, her dissertation was on student success and retention of two-year college students. Bauman clearly has a passion for the work she does. Bauman said she has always loved teaching and still teaches to this day when her schedule allows for it.
When Bauman first came to Helena College, it was under interim dean Kirk Lacey. The first time Bauman was asked to serve as interim dean was between the transition from Lacey to Vosejpka. This was a little more than a year after Bauman came to the college. She said it was unexpected, but it wasn't intimidating because it was only meant to be for a short period of time. Bauman said it was much more intimidating to take on the role this past May during the pandemic. However, she knew it was important for Helena College to keep working on its initiatives.
"It totally wasn't my goal. I didn't even apply last time around. I was content to serve as associate dean for the rest of my career," Bauman said. "I was sort of surprised to be where I am now. I certainly don't regret it. The relationships I have with Helena College's employees helped me make the decision."
Bauman was recommended to the permanent dean's position by the Commissioner of Higher Education. According to Bauman, she believes the Board of Regents had faith in their decision to move her up. The conversations about her permanently taking on the position started in the fall of 2020.
"I just didn't want to see any more turmoil for this place that I love," Bauman said. "It felt almost like a formality at that point. I had served as acting dean for several months prior to that."
Now that Bauman has been promoted to permanent Dean/CEO of the college, there are a number of initiatives that she wants to further pursue. Bauman said she has ramped up efforts to work with both the Helena College Foundation and Leadership Helena. So far, she thinks the administration is doing a great job.
One big initiative Bauman wants to further is the college's "guided pathways" model. This is essentially an academic map that can better inform students of what role Helena College can play in what their end goal is.
"We've put a lot of work into that," Bauman said. "We want to get them from here to the four-year or from here to their career."
The efforts of this initiative extend well beyond just academic advisers. Bauman said it encompasses the administration, the recruitment team, the marketing team and other faculty. The goal is to be able to easily provide prospective students with a road map based on their goals.
Bauman also said she wants to continue nurturing the college's relationship with the wider Helena community.
"Lately we've been focused on our local employers," Bauman said. "Meeting with them through various avenues and making sure we are meeting their needs."
Bauman also wants to expand the college's work-based learning opportunities. Bauman said officials are attempting to be systematic about going through the programs at the college and seeing what opportunities they can offer.
"We have to meet students where the need is," Bauman said. "For instance, we've been moving a lot of programs online, but we also have a strong support system for those students."
Bauman said she wants to give credit to the employees of Helena College for pulling together during the pandemic and during her time as the acting dean.
"I think it really shows the level of care and creativity the employees of the college share," Bauman said. "The people that work here are amazing at fulfilling the college's mission."