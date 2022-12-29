Meet Corinne Woods, the Grandstreet's new managing director

“I grew up in a theater-going family,” said Corinne Woods, the new managing director at Grandstreet Theatre, of how she got hooked on theater.

On Dec. 1, she took over her new role from Kal Poole, who resigned in July after serving in the position for 10 years. He is now the director of engagement at Helena Area Habitat for Humanity.

Woods remembers that as a child of 8 or 9, she was enthralled with a “Fiddler on the Roof” production she saw at the Music Hall with her parents in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I did theater as a kid. I really loved to sing.”

Her first theater role was Polka Dancer No. 2.

For something totally different and a new adventure, her family moved to Kwajalein atoll in the Marshall Islands when she was 15, where she was active in theater.

She was also very active in her final year of high school at Grand Junction High School in Colorado, where she did theater tech work and costuming.

She was so enthralled with music and theater, she was planning to be an opera singer, but discovered in college she preferred being backstage more than being on it.

She switched gears to an English degree, earning a bachelor's in English literature at the University of Central Florida.

But the theater bug wasn’t about to let go.

While living in Ohio, she got involved in a friend’s theater production both as an actor and helper.

She found she was drawn to theater management. She figured, “Maybe theater doesn’t have to be about performance.

“I like to be in charge,” she added. “I tend to have pretty good skills at making things work.”

She headed to New York City to begin working on a graduate degree in theater and became an administrative intern for the All for One Theatre Festival in New York City. Later, she rose to be production manager and then managing director and associate producer.

All For One is a New York City nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of solo performance and performers.

“I found I like supporting artists,” she said. “And I really like supporting art-making.”

She firmly believes that theater is all about problem solving, a lesson that was passed on to her by her high school theater teacher in Grand Junction.

Woods admits she relishes problem solving.

From 2018 to present, Woods worked first as programs coordinator and then director of programs at the Alliance of Resident Theatres, also known as A.R.T./New York, in New York City.

An innovative organization, A.R.T./New York assists over 300 nonprofit theaters in managing their companies effectively so they can achieve their artistic visions.

It helps really small theaters, as well as some of the largest theaters in the country, providing unique services to its members—from shared office and rehearsal spaces, to a revolving loan fund for real estate, as well as technical assistance programs for emerging theaters.

While there, Woods oversaw her departmental budget almost triple in growth, from $1.2 million to $3.2 million.

She’s also worked to make theater more inclusive for people of all backgrounds and cultures and for performers and audience members with disabilities.

Woods completed coursework for a unique master’s degree she designed that brought together studies in theater, human rights and trauma. She sees utilizing theater for community-building and peace-making.

“I love A.R.T./New York,” but she knew she was ready to do theater outside New York City. “I was looking to do something really different – more community based.”

Woods never heard of Grandstreet before she saw the job listing, but was impressed with what she learned. She had begun making a major transition from her previous work in New York and was ready to “flex some different art muscles.”

“The pandemic put a lot of things in perspective…. I was looking forward to having some space to myself.”

She’s also looking forward to walking down to the coffee shop and recognizing people and being less anonymous than she was in New York.

She sees a lot of similarities between her work at A.R.T/New York. and what she will be doing at Grandstreet, regarding how to plan for the future.

“We have to reexamine where we are in this new, on-going world. We have to get people used to coming back out and going out to the theater again.”

COVID changed a lot of things with more people working at home, more concerns about illness and a greater reliance on digital information, she said.

There’s also the impact of grappling with inflation, yet maintaining an affordable ticket price.

A confessed spreadsheet nerd, there’s little Woods loves more than playing with spreadsheets and coming up with different scenarios. And she loves to share her skills through workshops and consulting to help arts organizations create sustainable financial systems.

She’s looking forward to exploring her new Helena home, she said.

“I’m constantly amazed at how beautiful it is here.”

In a press statement announcing her arrival, she said she was thrilled to join the Grandstreet staff.

“The mutual love and respect between Grandstreet and Helena is tangible, and I am excited to work together to continue the amazing live productions and theatrical education that have been a hallmark of the organization.”